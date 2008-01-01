Link to portfolio or demo reel required

Experience with VR using Unreal

Competence with C# or other C++

Strong understanding of the development disciplines (design, art, code, production)

Strong visual background and understanding of new asset creation techniques

7+ years of AAA game experience with at least 1 title shipped

5+ years as a Lead or Sr. Technical Artist using Unreal Engine

Develop shaders, asset construction techniques, and prototypes that can be turned into best practices and tools usable by the art team

Work with engineering and art to drive in-game optimization while maintaining performance

Create tools and workflow methodology to improve the art team’s efficiency

Work extensively with the Art Director, Technical Director and Art Leads to push the capabilities of Unreal 4 in VR

Are you a talented Technical Artist with in-depth knowledge of rendering, shading and scripting and a deep knowledge of Unreal? If so, Skydance Interactive is for you. Our ideal candidate has intimate knowledge of real-time rendering, enables the art team through tool and pipeline development and loves to create visually compelling cinematic art. Every member of our team is involved in all aspects of our project’s creation. We believe that a small, focused, and dedicated team of talented people can create exceptional games.

