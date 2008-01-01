Job Description:
Are you a talented Technical Artist with in-depth knowledge of rendering, shading and scripting and a deep knowledge of Unreal? If so, Skydance Interactive is for you. Our ideal candidate has intimate knowledge of real-time rendering, enables the art team through tool and pipeline development and loves to create visually compelling cinematic art. Every member of our team is involved in all aspects of our project’s creation. We believe that a small, focused, and dedicated team of talented people can create exceptional games.
Responsibilities:
Work extensively with the Art Director, Technical Director and Art Leads to push the capabilities of Unreal 4 in VR
Create tools and workflow methodology to improve the art team’s efficiency
Work with engineering and art to drive in-game optimization while maintaining performance
Develop shaders, asset construction techniques, and prototypes that can be turned into best practices and tools usable by the art team
Requirements & Skills:
5+ years as a Lead or Sr. Technical Artist using Unreal Engine
7+ years of AAA game experience with at least 1 title shipped
Strong communication, interpersonal & problem solving skills
Competence with Python
Strong visual background and understanding of new asset creation techniques
Strong understanding of the development disciplines (design, art, code, production)
Pluses:
Strong pre-rendering knowledge (Arnold, Renderman, VRay, etc.)
4+ years Pipeline development
Competence with C# or other C++
Experience with VR using Unreal
Link to portfolio or demo reel required