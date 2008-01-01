Sr. Technical Artist

Fullscreen’s Rooster Teeth Studio is a fast paced, rapidly growing team that creates award winning shows and feature length productions targeting gamers, anime fans and a wide range of others for both it’s own web platforms and others including YouTube, Netflix, Go90 and CrunchyRoll. We are looking for a Senior Technical Artist who can help us bridge the gap between Art, Tech, and Design. A strong candidate will have a proven track record of successfully working collaboratively, strong written and verbal communication skills, and game production experience in a tech artist role. This position is located in Austin, TX.

All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

More Jobs Like This

Friends Who Might Be Interested

To: Click on any icon below to select a contact. 0 recipients. Send Message