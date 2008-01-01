Location:
Austin , Texas
Country:
United States
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Sr. Technical Artist
Fullscreen’s Rooster Teeth Studio is a fast paced, rapidly growing team that creates award winning shows and feature length productions targeting gamers, anime fans and a wide range of others for both it’s own web platforms and others including YouTube, Netflix, Go90 and CrunchyRoll. We are looking for a Senior Technical Artist who can help us bridge the gap between Art, Tech, and Design. A strong candidate will have a proven track record of successfully working collaboratively, strong written and verbal communication skills, and game production experience in a tech artist role. This position is located in Austin, TX.
- Work with the Game and Art Director to realize their vision inside Unreal, while also maintaining clean, efficient geometry for maximum performance in the engine
- Architect and maintain the Art tools pipeline ensuring an optimized workflow between all toolsets (Maya, Zbrush, Substance, Photoshop, Unreal, Perforce, etc)
- Collaborate with art and engineering staff on art pipeline improvements
- Support art team members with production tools, upgrades, and extensions
- Create Maya scripts that optimize, package, and export clean assets into Unreal
- Develop optimized shaders that enhance the game’s appearance, while also maintaining technical efficiency
- Create and/or optimize visual effects, 3d models, and textures as required for memory and performance gains
- Design and develop character systems like skeletons, cloth sims, FX emitters, and ragdoll collision
- Develop content creation guidelines for the art team and help enforce best practices
- Qualifications:
- 5+ years professional game production experience in a Tech Artist role
- Expert knowledge of Maya and Unreal for game asset creation
- Expert knowledge of Physically Based Rendering (PBR) tools and techniques
- Experience with motion capture cleanup, editing, and retargeting preferred
- Portfolio demonstrating technical expertise on previous game projects
- Shipped at least 1 game title, from pre-production to final release (preferably a AAA console or PC title)
- Working knowledge of Perforce (or source control equivalent)
- Comfortable iterating on ideas using rapid prototyping techniques
- Positive team-oriented attitude with excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Proactive and self-motivated (comfortable working without direct supervision)
- Must have a sense of humor
- Must be comfortable working in a small, highly collaborative team
- Must be able to accept critique of your work and have the ability to embrace change
