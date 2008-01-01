Sr. Staff Programmer- VR

Recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation® brand and family of products and services. PlayStation has delivered innovation to the market since the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan in 1994. The PlayStation family of products and services include PlayStation®4, PlayStation®VR, PlayStation®Vita, PlayStation®3, PlayStation®Store, PlayStation®Plus, PlayStation™Video, PlayStation™Music, PlayStation™Now, PlayStation™Vue, PlayStation®Original and acclaimed PlayStation software titles from SIE Worldwide Studios. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, SIE is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation and has global functions and regional headquarters in California, London and Tokyo.

Senior Staff Programmer-VR, San Mateo Studios

San Mateo, CA

Sony is looking for pioneering developers to join its new Virtual Reality team in San Mateo. We seek an ambitious, self-motivated Senior Programmer-VR to help craft unique player experiences with a diverse group of makers and contribute an early influence on our projects.

Job Description

The Senior Programmer is a generalist role, responsible for building and supporting technology that all developers use to bring ideas to life. This may include animation, navigation, interaction, sound, instancing, scripting, graphics or tools. A major part of the role is working with team members to identify problems, provide creative solutions, and improve iteration. A requirement of the role is to maintain an open dialog with team members, inviting feedback, and identifying areas of invention and improvement.

Responsibilities:

Design, implement, and maintain systems and tools to support gameplay

Write clear, maintainable, portable, and highly functional code

Modify and maintain existing runtime code and tools

Support and assist other team members

Profile and performance tune code to remove bottlenecks

Test and document code produced

Support tools and technology as needed for specific project requirements

Mentor and guide less experienced programmers as needed

Requirements:

Sc. degree in Computer Science or equivalent experience

Minimum six years’ professional programming experience

Good understanding of what makes a game fun and interesting to play

Strong programming generalist with solid code architecture skills

Expertise in C and C++

Extensive experience with 3D Graphics APIs / techniques

Solid Graphics / 3D math skills

Ability to write efficient/compact code for game consoles with limited resources

Enthusiasm and initiative

Excellent spoken and written communication

Able and motivated to work with other team members

A relaxed attitude to working in an agile environment

Commitment to code quality, documentation, and sound testing procedures

Sony is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All persons will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, pregnancy, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, age, legally protected physical or mental disability, covered veteran status, status in the U.S. uniformed services, sexual orientation, marital status, genetic information or membership in any other legally protected category.

We strive to create an inclusive environment, empower employees and embrace diversity. We encourage everyone to respond.

We sincerely appreciate the time and effort you spent in contacting us and we thank you for your interest in PlayStation.