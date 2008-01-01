Location:
Bend, Oregon
Country:
United States
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Sr. Staff FX Artist
We are seeking a Senior Staff FX Artist who will be responsible for creating FX and defining processes that assist in all areas of special effects creation.
Responsibilities:
- Contribute to the development of artistic techniques and processes to define and achieve a product’s visual style and encourage artistic technical evolution within the studio. This entails expanding methods to improve the production pipeline, tools, and processes to achieve the desired quality as efficiently as possible.
- Creating prototypes that demonstrate technical production goals that help define the technical quality standards for special effects.
- Overseeing and creating FX as needed to enhance the visual experience and intended gameplay.
- Having a leadership role within the art team. This entails contributing to schedule management needs, providing guidance to support the diplomatic resolution of complex problems, providing input on team performance reviews and facilitating career coaching etc.
- Training and mentoring other technical artist in developing advanced technical skills and artistic abilities.
- Keeping aware of industry trends and technical techniques, evaluating competitive products and determining areas we can improve or innovate.
- Providing input on the technical methods to achieve the artistic goals and vision through all phases of the game development. This entails insuring all FX and FX assets are of the highest technical quality and uphold the integrity of the games design and artistic vision as a whole.
- Serving as a technical resource for all phases of production and other studio art needs. This includes, but is not limited to conducting general research, developing cutting-edge tools and techniques and testing new systems or tools.
- Independently undertaking research and information gathering prior to the commencement of a new task to ensure game design needs, reference materials, artistic direction, and technological considerations are all effectively managed to meet the defined goals.
- Possessing excellent time management and prioritization skills. This entails collaborating with the production groups to manage responsibilities and to ensure set goals will be met from a scope, schedule, and artistic perspective.
Requirements:
- Some knowledge of programming in python, java, or C++ is a plus
- Some knowledge of HLSL a plus
- Understanding of shader creation for FX
- Highly proficient in the use of 3D and 2D software to create and animate all types of particles and their required source assets.
- Preferred Experience with Unreal 3 or Unreal 4
- 2+ years of experience as an FX Artist in the video game industry
- One or two years of post-high school education or training
- Preferably 5 plus years of game art production with credit on several shipped AAA titles.
- Extensive portfolio with examples of current hands-on work, including numerous examples of effects work for games with a focus on realism, with a few examples of tools and scripts used to assist in the creation of FX and FX assets.
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.