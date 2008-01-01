Location:
Sr. Staff Animator
We are seeking a Sr. Staff Animator who will contribute to the artistic vision and development of a AAA product with a specialized focus on Animating characters, weapons, vehicles and everything else that moves in a game.
Responsibilities:
- Help drive the implementation of all in-game animation.
- Work with programmers and leads to develop game animation pipelines and processes.
- Create high quality animation content, primarily characters, objects, and creatures.
- Collaborate with designers on solving gameplay problems while maintaining artistic vision.
- Collaborate with other animators and programmers to solve technical issues and in-game limitations
- Work with character artists and environment artist to develop proper models with animation considerations.
- Contribute to the creative process with original ideas and inspiration.
- Maintain the high quality expected of the studio, fostering the same level of quality in the other team members.
- Work with the Project Manager/Coordinator to understand the assignment deadline and scope of work.
- Research, analyze, and shoot reference as needed to plan for each animation assignment.
- Address feedback from the leads and director in a timely manner, communicating time needed and understanding of the feedback given.
- Work with the Leads to mentor and guide more junior artists.
Requirements/Education:
- Expert understanding of all animation and motion capture workflows.
- Expert knowledge of Motion Builder, Maya, Max and other animation applications.
- Intermediate to expert knowledge in 3D rigging and some modeling is desirable.
- Utilize traditional art training and knowledge of animation and computer graphics software to produce animations, thumbnails, storyboards and blocking animation.
- Excellent reading and comprehension skills in order to fully understand complex process description documents, design documents, and written assignments.
- The ability to communicate effectively one-on-one with all team members and within group settings.
- Excellent problem solving skills with the ability to take complex design documents and create achievable plans for converting to animated assets.
- Excellent time management skills, with the ability to break down tasks and assignments and prioritize them into workable pieces on a daily, weekly, and project length basis.
- Work independently and conscientiously with minimal supervision.
- Able to manage long-term projects, creating and following a comprehensive schedule for the creation of complex assets such as game levels, animation systems, character systems, etc.
- Able to complete tasks and assignments quickly with little need for iterative rework.
- Excellent data management skills, with the ability to manage and track large amounts of data as they go through the art pipeline, with minute attention to naming conventions, directory structures, and other processes.
- Able to write up short, clear documents that explain various art processes.
- At least 5 years of game art production or film related experience
- One or two years of post-high school education or training
