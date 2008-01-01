Sr. QA Engineer

Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.

Platform QA engineers work hand & hand with our Platform and Data Engineering teams. QA engineers work closely with the team at every stage of the development process. Thinking about how to test and the impact of changes before a line of code is even written. We’re looking for an individual that has a hunger technology and a passion for testing and continually looking at ways to improve our quality and testing efficiency.

As a Senior QA Engineer, you will be responsible for the testing of our platform services, data pipelines, and the integration these services into our product portfolio. You will be expected to drive how we test, what tools we use and execute on these initiatives. This role will be the glue between our platform and data engineering team and the rest of the QA organization

What You’ll Do

Develop and maintain test cases for both manual and automated testing for our backend platform services

Participate in technical design discussions in regards to backend platform services and provide a voice for testability and quality

Define and contribute to robust, scalable test solutions for functional and regression testing (API & integration)

Communicate risks, defects and coverage report to leadership teams

What We Seek

3+ years’ experience in direct software verification and validation, including white-box and black-box testing

3+ years’ experience in software QA methodologies and practices

3+ years’ experience with object oriented development, coding, debugging, and testing

Familiarity with testing for both iOS and Android

2+ years’ experience with a scripting language, such as JavaScript

2+ years’ API testing experience

Experience with SQL or equivalent

Experience working in an agile environment

Hands on experience with Selenium, TestNG, or other Automation tools

Experience with continuous integration and deployment

Automated Functional testing experience

Pluses

Experience with the Unity3D game engine

Automated Performance, Memory, Stress, and Load testing experience

Networking testing experience and network protocol knowledge

A strong interest in Mobile Games and gaming in general

Having shipped mobile games, ideally in the free-to-play market

Experience with AWS technologies

Experience configuring and using Perforce and JIRA

What You’ll Get

Disruptor Beam offers a competitive, high-quality benefit programs to their employees designed to help support employees’ overall health, savings and retirement goals. Other programs help protect employees against income interruption and the financial effects of illness. Helping to support the needs of our employees and their families is a high priority for Disruptor Beam.

We believe that rest unlocks creativity, so we encourage our employees to take advantage of our open vacation policy. Our employees take as much vacation as they want, when they want it, as long as they’re getting their work done.

Start work earlier or later according to your inner clock as the core office hours don’t start until 10 am.

About Us

Disruptor Beam puts the world’s greatest entertainment franchises into every fan’s pocket. The Boston-area company builds story-rich mobile games that connect players around popular franchises including Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. Disruptor Beam released its first mobile game, Game of Thrones Ascent, in 2013, followed by the widely popular Star Trek Timelines in January 2016. The Walking Dead: March to War will launch in 2017. Disruptor Beam was founded by game industry veteran and entrepreneur Jon Radoff, and is backed by GrandBanks Capital, Google Ventures, Romulus Capital, and Converge Venture Partners. For more information visit www.DisruptorBeam.com

At Disruptor Beam, we celebrate, support, and thrive on hiring people from different and diverse backgrounds. Disruptor Beam is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity or Veteran status. If you have a disability or special need that requires accommodation, please let us know.

To all recruitment agencies: Disruptor Beam does not accept agency resumes. Please do not forward resumes to our jobs alias, Disruptor Beam employees or any other company location. Disruptor Beam is not responsible for any fees related to unsolicited resumes. Unsolicited resumes received will be considered our property and will be processed accordingly.