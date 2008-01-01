Sr. QA Engineer

Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.
Platform QA engineers work hand & hand with our Platform and Data Engineering teams. QA engineers work closely with the team at every stage of the development process. Thinking about how to test and the impact of changes before a line of code is even written. We’re looking for an individual that has a hunger technology and a passion for testing and continually looking at ways to improve our quality and testing efficiency.
As a Senior QA Engineer, you will be responsible for the testing of our platform services, data pipelines, and the integration these services into our product portfolio. You will be expected to drive how we test, what tools we use and execute on these initiatives. This role will be the glue between our platform and data engineering team and the rest of the QA organization
What You’ll Do
What We Seek
Pluses
What You’ll Get
About Us
Disruptor Beam puts the world’s greatest entertainment franchises into every fan’s pocket. The Boston-area company builds story-rich mobile games that connect players around popular franchises including Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. Disruptor Beam released its first mobile game, Game of Thrones Ascent, in 2013, followed by the widely popular Star Trek Timelines in January 2016. The Walking Dead: March to War will launch in 2017. Disruptor Beam was founded by game industry veteran and entrepreneur Jon Radoff, and is backed by GrandBanks Capital, Google Ventures, Romulus Capital, and Converge Venture Partners. For more information visit www.DisruptorBeam.com
At Disruptor Beam, we celebrate, support, and thrive on hiring people from different and diverse backgrounds. Disruptor Beam is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity or Veteran status. If you have a disability or special need that requires accommodation, please let us know.
To all recruitment agencies: Disruptor Beam does not accept agency resumes. Please do not forward resumes to our jobs alias, Disruptor Beam employees or any other company location. Disruptor Beam is not responsible for any fees related to unsolicited resumes. Unsolicited resumes received will be considered our property and will be processed accordingly.