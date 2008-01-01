Sr. QA Analyst

ABCmouse.com is a global education initiative of Age of Learning, Inc. The company's goal is to help children build a foundation of knowledge, skills, and understanding that is strong and deep enough to position them for success in school and in life. The company's strategy is to leverage the capabilities of internet and mobile technologies to design, create and deliver highly-engaging and highly-impactful learning experiences to children in home and school settings.

Age of Learning is a casual and entrepreneurial organization with an uncompromising commitment to the quality of the customer experience.

We are seeking a full time QA Analyst whose primary responsibility will be testing across desktop browsers, Android and iOS platforms. The ideal candidate should have experience as a tester working in a fast pace setting with tight deadlines and be able to facilitate the discovery, documentation, and communication of software issues and product quality risks clearly. If you want to be part of a great team with growth potential, we want to hear from you!



Responsibilities:

Thorough understanding of the game development process and established proficiency in project requirements and features

Take ownership of ensuring code releases are bug-free and meets project requirements

Execute functional and regression test cases

Develop test cases to test one or more products

Optimize testing procedure by identifying and eliminating redundancies.

Identify and clearly communicate issues that occur in both development and production environments.

Proactively analyzes bug trends and test process to assure complete test coverage

Participate in game requirements, design reviews, provide sound feedback

Compile project reports and take ownership of communicating reports to key project stakeholders

Requirements:

Must have an exceptional level to detail

Demonstrated experience in effectively working with local and remote teams

Understanding of social networking fundamentals

Excellent testing and troubleshooting experience (functional, usability, regression, performance, exploratory)

Good written and verbal communication skills

Sound judgment and clear, logical thinking is critical to success in this role.

Excellent organizational, communication, and collaboration skills.

Has advanced skill set for using Windows applications and the full range of QA tools/methodologies such as Jira.

Experience working with mobile applications and/or games is a plus.

Experience in programming, but not necessarily an expert.

Able to maintain composure in a dynamic start-up company.

Qualification

3 + years of testing experience with experience in gaming would be preferable.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent.

Apply via: https://app.jobvite.com/j?aj=oMoQ3fwN&s=Gamasutra