Sr. Programmer

Founded by twelve former Irrational Games developers, our mission is simple: to create immersive, story-driven games for people who love games that ask something of them. We are looking for a Senior Programmer with a diverse set of technical game development skills and experience to help support our dynamic gameplay and narrative systems within the deep narrative worlds that we aim to deliver with each of our games.

Responsibilities:

Support high quality and robust game features and systems, by gathering requirements, designing solutions, implementing robust code, testing and debugging.

Implementing and supporting our approach to DLC for this title – this includes making sure DLC is deployed properly, is loaded properly at runtime and any tools needed to facilitate this.

Implementing tools to streamline the QA process for a highly systemic game.

Contribute to a team tackling a unique narrative design.

Support build automation processes as needed.

Support analytics backend development as needed.

Commitment to implementing clean and robust code.

Participate on development of low level systems like streaming, generic serialization, entity system and more.

Participate in group collaboration and utilize engineering best practices, such as code reviews.

Work with all departments to ensure the best systems and tools to make our teams efficient and our games great.

Create efficient, scalable, optimized code while working with 3rd party libraries and tools.

Working with the design and art teams to determine a feasible approach to implementing assigned game system tasks.

What We’re Looking For:

5+ years’ experience in the game industry with at least 2 shipped AAA title.

B.S. or B.A. degree in Computer Science or related engineering field.

Strong knowledge of C#, C++.

Unreal Engine 4 experience is a strong requirement for this position.

Ability to quickly understand existing code and enhance/extend an existing architecture.

Software engineering skills, including the ability to write maintainable and robust code.

Experience developing in and supporting all stages of the development lifecycle.

Ability to architect systems from scratch.

Experience supporting Downloadable content implementation and execution planning.

Experience developing for games; preferably action, First Person Shooters.

Ability to research, analyze and optimize code to meet performance requirements.

Experience shipping cross-platform titles.

Experience developing for PC.

Additional Requirements:

A passion for hands-on game development with a focus on attention to detail.

Commitment to code quality, documentation and sound testing procedures.

Self-motivated towards solving creative problems.

Able to respond elegantly to difficult creative changes, often late in the process.

Ability to prioritize feature requests to developers and engineers based on design goals.

Experience in semi-open (e.g. Borderlands, Shadow of Mordor) or open world games.

Experience with First-Person gameplay and systems.

Understanding of procedural design systems in games.

Self-motivated, and able to work well independently.

Ability to work well under pressure and with deadlines.

Excellent communication, collaboration, interpersonal, and organizational skills.

Experience with source control via Perforce or equivalent.

Must be eligible to work in the US and willing to relocate to Boston.

When Applying For This Position: