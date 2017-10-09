Sr. Producer

What part will you play?



Working directly with dev teams on the day to day development and production of WBIE product. This will incorporate all three phases of project development.

Reviewing all milestones for brand integrity and gameplay, and routing to third parties as necessary. Ensuring relevant feedback is communicated to Developer and implemented in subsequent deliverables.

Overseeing the Q/A and localization process with internal and external vendors, with the assistance of an Associate Producer(s).

Communicating updates to all necessary team members. This includes but is not limited to weekly production updates, demos, visual presentations, PowerPoint presentations, meeting/conference calls, and site visits to the Developer.

Supporting the Executive Producer in other videogame projects as assigned.