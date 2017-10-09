Location:
Burbank, California
Country:
United States
Platform
Other, PC / Windows
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Sr. Producer
What part will you play?
- Working directly with dev teams on the day to day development and production of WBIE product. This will incorporate all three phases of project development.
- Reviewing all milestones for brand integrity and gameplay, and routing to third parties as necessary. Ensuring relevant feedback is communicated to Developer and implemented in subsequent deliverables.
- Overseeing the Q/A and localization process with internal and external vendors, with the assistance of an Associate Producer(s).
- Communicating updates to all necessary team members. This includes but is not limited to weekly production updates, demos, visual presentations, PowerPoint presentations, meeting/conference calls, and site visits to the Developer.
- Supporting the Executive Producer in other videogame projects as assigned.
- Coordinating between various publishing organizational efforts for the title, including Games as a Service, Marketing, PR, Ops by helping to ensure their feedback and suggestions are be taken under consideration by the developer.
What do we require from you?
- College degree or equivalent preferred.
- 7+ years’ experience as a previous Producer in console/PC videogame game production; experience shipping console/handheld games necessary.
- A strong background and understanding of multi-platform RPG video game production and large scale PC game development preferred.
- Experience working with licensing entities required.
- Multi-language localization experience along with multiplayer games preferred.
- Strong and effective communication with multiple teams is required, including: developers, business development, marketing, PR, creative, QA, Exec and more.
- Strong diplomacy and problem-solving skills required in working with internal and external parties to address brand or IP concerns.
- Strong project and time management skills with a proven ability to focus on priorities, solve complex problems, juggle multiple tasks and meet deadlines.
The Warner Bros. Entertainment Group of Companies is an equal opportunity employer and considers all candidates for employment regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, citizenship, age, disability, marital status, military or veteran's status (including protected veterans, as may be required by federal law), sexual orientation, gender identity or any other category protected by law.
