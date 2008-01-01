Sr. Manager, Mobile Publishing

SUMMARY OF POSITION

WB Games Inc. seeks a Senior Manager, Mobile Publishing for the WBG SF Publishing department. The Senior Manager, Mobile Games Publishing position is a critical role within WB Games Mobile Publishing team with responsibilities that span strategic planning, product marketing and financial management and serve to support WB Games ambitious growth plans in mobile games.



You will have responsibility for critical aspects of free-to-play games-as-a-service titles based on WB’s world-class entertainment brands (such as DC Comics, Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, LEGO) and you will contribute meaningfully to the commercial success of these games. This function requires your leadership at both the franchise and product-level, and across the lifecycle of each game. Early in the cycle, you will undertake strategic analyses and conduct slate and franchise planning to identify and/or corroborate market opportunities, and support them through greenlight. For games in development as well as live, you will drive product marketing strategy, tactics and execution, working across functions (including product development, product management, brand management, channel management, PR, social, community, player network, and user acquisition). Your goal will be to drive awareness, interests and activations among consumers by setting product positioning, marketing strategies, and overseeing the planning and execution of go-to-market plans. In addition, you will collaborate with Mobile Publishing leadership, finance and the development studio leaders of the titles you support to monitor, analyze, and help to achieve the financial goals of each game.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Drive publishing’s perspective on slate and franchise planning and assess new business opportunities that can accelerate growth. Research and analyze market intelligence, competitive landscape, and industry trends to formulate strategy development recommendations and present to management. Support new project greenlights with financial analyses and modeling. Build strong relationships across functions (e.g., franchise teams, Business Development, Product Development) to help guide implementation of strategic plans, and ensure alignment of strategic direction, processes, communication, and business results.

Drive product demand by increasing awareness, interests and activations among consumers. Consumer insights: Be an expert on our players -- how they play and their wants and needs -- by collaborating with Consumer Insights to conduct research. Product positioning: Identify the target audience and our product’s differentiation, define the winning product positioning, and ensure the product and our communications aligns with the positioning. Work closely with the Production Team to ensure product design and product roadmap are infused with consumer insights and reflect the product positioning. Serve as the voice of Central Publishing when collaborating with Production during the development and live management phase of the product lifecycle. Marketing strategy: Use research and analysis to formulate integrated marketing plans to support new launches and updates. Evaluate budget and performance across marketing channels, making recommendations for optimizations. Marketing communications: Use communication to influence our players’ behavior to meet business objectives, e.g., awareness, installs, engagement, monetization. Serve as the central hub in leading cross-functional teams, across First Party, Integrated Communications, Player Network Management, Graphic Design, User Acquisition, and Brand Marketing, to produce assets and execute Go-to-Market plans. Ensure alignment and prioritization of resources.

Facilitate senior management to have a holistic perspective on the mobile games business’s financial performance. Collaborate with Publishing, Finance and Development leaders to evaluate forecasts, monitor financial performance, and help the mobile games portfolio meets its financial goal. Responsible for setting and refining a standard for WB mobile game forecasting approach. Performs other duties as assigned.



JOB REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree required.

MBA or equivalent experience preferred.

8+ years of product marketing experience, CPG, digital service, or games preferred.

Experience turning market and consumer research into insights.

Experience defining and presenting business strategies to senior management for growth.

Experience building revenue forecasts and undertaking financial modeling.

Experience in management consulting a plus.

Outstanding cross-functional leadership experience with a proven record to influence and collaborate across disciplines.

Strong intellectual horse to identify strategic growth opportunities.

Strong analytical and quantitative skills, including superb ability to dissect data and measure ROI.

Written, verbal and visual communication skills.

Ability to execute, prioritize competiting deadlines, and manage multiple, complex projects.

Self-starter and comfortable working in ambigious situations.

Team player who is compassionate and understanding other team member’s needs and situation.

Passion for mobile games.

The Warner Bros. Entertainment Group of Companies is an equal opportunity employer and considers all candidates for employment regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, citizenship, age, disability, marital status, military or veteran's status (including protected veterans, as may be required by federal law), sexual orientation or any other category protected by law.