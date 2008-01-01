webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Outpost Games
Website:
http://corp.outpostgames.com
Location:
Redwood City, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Sr Games Software Engineer

 

We're witnessing a revolution. The entertainment industry is being transformed by gamers who are becoming the next generation of great performers, athletes and personalities, and they’re drawing the attention of larger audiences every day.   At Outpost Games, we’re building a multiplayer survival game, called SOS, that’s designed from the ground up to be as thrilling to watch as it is to play. Powering SOS is a platform we’re building that turns every player into a performer and gives them a live, interactive audience. On this platform, everyone experiences the thrill of being in the spotlight, and every audience member has the ability to participate in play. Join us and work alongside industry veterans from EA, Zynga, Naughty Dog, Epic Games, and Google to take a fresh approach on gaming and entertainment. We’re looking for a full-time Senior Software Engineer to help turn players into performers in SOS, our PC multiplayer survival game.

 

SOS Game Website - www.sosgame.com

SOS Gameplay Videos -  www.youtube.com/sos

 

Responsibilities:

  • Build and extend features and systems with an eye for robustness and elegance
  • Some example areas include client/server network optimization, cheat prevention, game replay system, modding support, and gameplay systems
  • Code review other engineers and provide architectural feedback 
  • Contribute ideas for features and improvements as the game evolves
  • Adhere to team coding standards and best practices

 

Requirements:

  • Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent experience)
  • 7+ years in game development
  • Strong C++ skills
  • A successful product track record
  • You’re friendly, self-directed, and care about quality
  • Effective written and verbal communicator who actively seeks and values a diversity of perspectives
  • A drive to improve the development and player experience
  • Team player strong collaboration abilities
  • Ability to mentor other less experienced developers on the team when needed
  • Authorization to work in the U.S.

Bonus Points:

  • Unreal Engine 4 experience
  • A love of PC multiplayer games
  • Strong design sense and ability to provide design feedback
  • Live games experience

 

Changing the entertainment business is hard work, but we do it sustainably. We invest in your health and productivity through great benefits, including medical, dental, vision, 401k, commuter benefits, unlimited PTO, and free lunch if you eat with 4 or more colleagues!

Outpost Games is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workforce – Minority / Female / Disability / Veteran / Gender Identity / Sexual Orientation.

 

 

 

