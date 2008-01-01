Sr Games Software Engineer

We're witnessing a revolution. The entertainment industry is being transformed by gamers who are becoming the next generation of great performers, athletes and personalities, and they’re drawing the attention of larger audiences every day. At Outpost Games, we’re building a multiplayer survival game, called SOS, that’s designed from the ground up to be as thrilling to watch as it is to play. Powering SOS is a platform we’re building that turns every player into a performer and gives them a live, interactive audience. On this platform, everyone experiences the thrill of being in the spotlight, and every audience member has the ability to participate in play. Join us and work alongside industry veterans from EA, Zynga, Naughty Dog, Epic Games, and Google to take a fresh approach on gaming and entertainment. We’re looking for a full-time Senior Software Engineer to help turn players into performers in SOS, our PC multiplayer survival game.
SOS Game Website - www.sosgame.com
SOS Gameplay Videos - www.youtube.com/sos
Responsibilities:
Requirements:
Bonus Points:
Changing the entertainment business is hard work, but we do it sustainably. We invest in your health and productivity through great benefits, including medical, dental, vision, 401k, commuter benefits, unlimited PTO, and free lunch if you eat with 4 or more colleagues!
Outpost Games is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to a diverse and inclusive workforce – Minority / Female / Disability / Veteran / Gender Identity / Sexual Orientation.