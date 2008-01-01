Sr. Gameplay Programmer

Are you ready to have a hand in implementing one of the most innovative MMORPG’s of the decade? Does the idea of creating never-before-seen gameplay mechanics invigorate you? Do you break the world down into classes, behaviors, and events in your sleep? You might be just the programmer we’re looking for!

Soulbound Studios is seeking a full-time Senior Gameplay Programmer to join the dedicated team working on Chronicles of Elyria here in Bellevue, WA.

In this position you will be collaborating with the Lead Client and Server Engineers, along with other Gameplay Programmers to bring the innovative new features of Chronicles of Elyria to life on the server.

We value people who aren’t constrained to particular technologies and are eager to learn new things to overcome anything that stands in the way of delivering value to players.

Come join the team that’s re-defining the MMORPG genre!

Requirements:

5+ years of game development experience, preferably in the MMORPG space

At least 2 previously shipped AAA PC title (bonus if MMO) in an equivalent type role

B.Sc. or better in Computer Science or related program

Strong Object-Oriented and problem-solving skills

Expert-level C++ or C# programming skills

Demonstrated ability to work well within a team - strong communication skills within and outside programming discipline

A passion for video games

Pluses:

Proficiency with the Unreal Engine and other 3rd-party libraries

Experience developing cross-platform applications for PC, Mac, and VR

Experience developing for consoles

Agile development exposure (eXtreme Programming, Scrum, etc.)

Familiar with unit testing

Handy with a NERF gun

Responsibilities:

Implement solutions to some of the most challenging problems you can imagine

Bridge the gap between the Design and Client Teams, developing gameplay mechanics in a client/server architecture heavily utilizing Spatial OS.

Write clean, well-tested, performant code

Analyze and optimize systems as required

About Chronicles of Elyria

Chronicles of Elyria is the first MMORPG where your character ages and dies, encouraging you to think beyond your character to their role in a larger story. Only a couple months out of Kickstarter, Chronicles of Elyria has already received the Best Indie MMO award at PAX 2016 from MMOGames.com and has been the number #1 most anticipated game on MMORPG.com since November 2015.

About Soulbound Studios

Founded in 2015 by industry veterans Jeromy Walsh and Eddie Smith, Soulbound Studios is a growing team of talented game developers that have banded together to create something truly amazing.

By challenging what it means to be fun, re-imagining what is possible, and re-defining "immersive", Soulbound Studios aims to create games unlike anything ever seen before. But this passion for creating next-gen games isn't just what we do, it's who we are. It's part of us. It's Soulbound.