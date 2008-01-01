Sr. Game Designer

As a Senior Game Designer at Anki, you shape the systems, strategy, and mechanics of a game. You’ll also work closely with leads to help develop aspects like story, character and overall tone of the product. From start to finish, you create gameplay and drive it through implementation. You know how to keep players invested and craft joy from an experience.

But here’s our question to you: have you ever done this for robots?

At Anki, robots are what set us apart. We create physical characters with A.I. that can interact in and with the real world. We build games for the real world, not a flat screen. Mario WISHES he could crash against Luigi, fall onto your kitchen floor, and keep moving. Our robots can. If you want a head-start on the next generation of gaming, we’re the place for it.

You’ve proved elsewhere that you can design world-class game experiences. We want you to design our games, improve them based on player data and understanding our players’ needs, and turn business objectives into compelling game experiences. We need you to execute on the gameplay vision and drive it to implementation, and make sure that from end to end, physical to virtual, the game is captivating, magical, and fun.

So join us! Design engaging, entertaining gameplay for a company so future-forward that Apple’s Tim Cook singled us out for praise in a recent keynote. Collaborate with top programmers and talented AI engineers to combine story and gameplay in ways that feel challenging and fresh, every time.

Duties & Responsibilities

Design innovative game experiences that take place in the physical world.

Communicate and clearly present game’s design with team, leads, and throughout company.

Collaborate with producers, engineers, and artists to prototype, evaluate and iterate on designs.

Drive implementation of ideas with a multidisciplinary team.

Inspire the team through creative vision and innovative designs.

Must-Have Qualifications



5+ Years industry experience as a Game Designer.

At least one senior-level credit on a shipped AAA (console/PC) or high-visibility mobile title.

Breadth of experience on different game genres for a variety of ages and demographics.

Experience with Narrative Design, creating characters and stories.

Experience creating design documentation, wireframes, flowcharts and spreadsheet.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Passionate about prototyping with great prototyping skills.

Highly collaborative with the ability to work closely with leads, producers, artists, and engineers to drive implementation of ideas.

Hands-on individual contributor.

Logical and organized with excellent prioritization and technical skills.

Desired Qualifications

Art and Animation experience.

Mobile experience

Toy experience.

Have created board games or other physical games.

Experience with the Unity development engine.

Technical tinkerer: electronics, robotics, programming.

Mini-game prototype experience.

Benefits