Sr. Game Designer

Responsibilities

Be the vision holder for the game, driving the game experience with the team.

Create clear and efficient wireframes to easily explain the game design and flow.

Direct game design while successfully partnering with the producer to deliver and maintain an epic gaming experience.

Discuss the game with the publisher, internal team and management- keeping everyone in the loop on the creative.

Ensure every design choice made benefits the Target Audience, Core Gameplay and Monetization Efforts.

Drive ideation, high concepts, and game decks for new titles to get kicked-off.