Sr. Game Designer

Responsibilities
Be the vision holder for the game, driving the game experience with the team.
Create clear and efficient wireframes to easily explain the game design and flow.
Direct game design while successfully partnering with the producer to deliver and maintain an epic gaming experience.
Discuss the game with the publisher, internal team and management- keeping everyone in the loop on the creative.
Ensure every design choice made benefits the Target Audience, Core Gameplay and Monetization Efforts.
Drive ideation, high concepts, and game decks for new titles to get kicked-off.
Establish and maintain a creative environment, resolving conflicts with teammates, work within and refine the development process, and motivate the team with your excitement for the game!
Requirements
Knowledgeable and passionate about Free-to-Play games.
A minimum of 5 years’ designing video games.
Shipped multiple high quality products as a game designer.
Outstanding communication and relationship-building skills.
Recognized ability to guide and inspire development teams.
Able to work well in a team environment and communicate effectively with all development disciplines: programming, art, design, sound, and production.
Exhibited ability to coach and mentor employees at all levels of an organization.
Unrelenting self-motivation and initiative to make the game better.
Excited to learn new software and game development processes.
Ownership on creating a positive and highly productive work environment.
Pluses
You know what a User Story is!
You have developed your own games for fun.
You love console and pc gaming.
You love sketching your ideas.
You have a personal website that showcases your games!
Required Application Materials
Resume
Cover Letter which should include:
Why you are interested in working at TicToc Games.
What games you are currently playing.
**Only submissions with Cover Letters will be considered.