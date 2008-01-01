webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Tic Toc Games
Website:
http://www.tictocgames.com
Location:
Burbank, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
iOS, PC / Windows, Playstation 4
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
3
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Apply for this job

Sr. Game Designer

 

Responsibilities

  • Be the vision holder for the game, driving the game experience with the team.

  • Create clear and efficient wireframes to easily explain the game design and flow.

  • Direct game design while successfully partnering with the producer to deliver and maintain an epic gaming experience.

  • Discuss the game with the publisher, internal team and management- keeping everyone in the loop on the creative.

  • Ensure every design choice made benefits the Target Audience, Core Gameplay and Monetization Efforts.

  • Drive ideation, high concepts, and game decks for new titles to get kicked-off.

  • Establish and maintain a creative environment, resolving conflicts with teammates, work within and refine the development process, and motivate the team with your excitement for the game!

Requirements

  • Knowledgeable and passionate about Free-to-Play games.

  • A minimum of 5 years’ designing video games.

  • Shipped multiple high quality products as a game designer.

  • Outstanding communication and relationship-building skills.

  • Recognized ability to guide and inspire development teams.

  • Able to work well in a team environment and communicate effectively with all development disciplines: programming, art, design, sound, and production.

  • Exhibited ability to coach and mentor employees at all levels of an organization.

  • Unrelenting self-motivation and initiative to make the game better.

  • Excited to learn new software and game development processes.

  • Ownership on creating a positive and highly productive work environment.

Pluses

  • You know what a User Story is!

  • You have developed your own games for fun.

  • You love console and pc gaming.

  • You love sketching your ideas.

  • You have a personal website that showcases your games!

Required Application Materials

  • Resume

  • Cover Letter which should include:

    • Why you are interested in working at TicToc Games.

    • What games you are currently playing.

**Only submissions with Cover Letters will be considered.

Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

Friends Who Might Be Interested