Sr. Game Artist

Would you like to work within an inspired studio where your artistry and ingenuity is valued? Ignite Studio, the in-house developers of casino slot games for International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT), is looking to grow its multi-talented team of Artists. Join us!

Do you possess exceptional design and artistic talent? Does your portfolio demonstrate casual, social flare – vibrant, captivating, and appealing to a broad audience of female and male players? Would you like to have real influence and see your ideas realized in games? Would you thrive within a department that promotes learning and creative growth?

Versatility is a key to Artist success in our studio. If you like the idea of moving from one creative challenge to the next in short order – Game Logos and Branding, UI and symbol design, Graphic Animation and VFX, Illustration and more - this may indeed be your dream job!

First Year Goals:

• In collaboration with Producer and Art Director, design Graphic Art that defines the “look and feel” of video slot machines

• Create logos, UI, graphic animation and VFX for original IP

• Demonstrate fluency in Adobe Creative Suite and 3D package of your choice

• Design and build game content within real-time 3D Unity-based engine

• Lead and mentor junior team members – defining game assets, production processes and milestones

• Understand game design, playability and user experience - actively play studio games and give feedback

• Work on multiple games throughout the year

• Be organized, goal and detailed oriented

Qualifications:

• 2D/3D Portfolio demonstrating broad appeal

• Bachelor’s degree required or relevant equivalent experience

• 5-8 years of experience in Graphic Design

• Agency experience or Game Pipeline experience

• Senior-level experience in layout/composition, graphic design, color theory and typography

• Expertise in Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effects, and particle systems

• Strong communication and problem solving skills

Preferred Skills:

• Comfort with 3D design and animation software

• Experience implementing Artwork in Unity game engine

• Knowledge Casino Gaming design and trends

https://vimeo.com/173066795/980209c585

password: IGNITE