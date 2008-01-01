Sr. Engine Programmer

Are you ready to have a hand in implementing one of the most innovative MMORPG’s of the decade? Does the idea of creating never-before-seen game client features invigorate you? You might be just the engineer we’re looking for!
Soulbound Studios is seeking a full-time, Senior Engine Programmer to join the dedicated team working on Chronicles of Elyria here in Bellevue, WA.
In this position you will be collaborating with the Lead Client and Server Engineers, along with other Client Programmers to bring the innovative new features of Chronicles of Elyria to life on the client. The ideal candidate is a strong engineer with exceptional communication skills.
Come join the team that’s re-defining the MMORPG genre!
Requirements:
Pluses:
Responsibilities:
About Chronicles of Elyria
Chronicles of Elyria is the first MMORPG where your character ages and dies, encouraging you to think beyond your character to their role in a larger story. Only a couple months out of Kickstarter, Chronicles of Elyria has already received the Best Indie MMO award at PAX 2016 from MMOGames.com and has been the number #1 most anticipated game on MMORPG.com since November 2015. Here’s what people are saying about Chronicles of Elyria:
About Soulbound Studios
Founded in 2015 by industry veterans Jeromy Walsh and Eddie Smith, Soulbound Studios is a growing team of talented game developers that have banded together to create something truly amazing.
By challenging what it means to be fun, re-imagining what is possible, and re-defining "immersive", Soulbound Studios aims to create games unlike anything ever seen before. But this passion for creating next-gen games isn't just what we do, it's who we are. It's part of us. It's Soulbound.