Location:
Folsom, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
Enhanced / Virtual Reality, PC / Windows
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Sr. Display Software Engineer
-
Job Details:
Job Description:
If you're interested in computer graphics and working with leading graphics software engineers on Intel's latest GPU/CPU architecture, then our Visual and Parallel Computing Group (VPG) has opportunities for you. VPG delivers Intel's 3D graphics, media, display GPU, and Parallel Computing Technology. We have a position for Senior Graphics Display Software Engineer. As a senior engineer, you’ll be responsible for developing multiple aspects of graphics display software stack on Windows, Linux/Android, and MacOS. Responsibilities will include the design and development of new compelling software features, support for new display hardware functionality and architecture, and optimization of software for power and performance while ensuring excellence in user experience. This position requires involvement in all phases of design from pre-silicon emulation/simulation through post-silicon product launch. The individual is expected to work with various partners and teams to resolve issues as well as recommend future hardware and software improvements. Candidate should have strong attention to technical detail, data analysis and problem solving skills. The individual must demonstrate the ability to effectively work with cross geo teams of software validation/development engineers, Graphics Hardware Architect/Designers, product validation, marketing, legal and support teams to productize innovate cutting edge graphics features. In this position, the candidate will be defining software design and developing prototypes as needed for new graphics Display features new technology for next-generation Intel graphics devices. Candidate responsibilities include, but not limited to: - A love for programming and solving complex problems. - Programming primary in C, with some C++ for current and next generation versions of Windows, Android, and Apple operating systems. - Work in Graphics Driver development interacting closely with hardware teams to define HW-SW interfaces for graphics. - Responsible for prototyping efforts on next generation graphics processing units taking that to production. - Ability to work with limited supervision.
Qualifications:
Minimum Qualifications: The successful candidate must have a BS degree with 8 years of experience or a MS degree with 6 years of experience in software development and validation. Degree should be in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering or Computer Science or related field. Candidate should have 6+ years of experience with the following:- Graphics industry familiarity - Experience working in systems (hardware/software) product development teams - Experience in C and C++ software product development - Experience in applying project management methodologies and tools within the software development lifecycle - Windows, Android/ Linux device driver architecture, development or validation; program management (software lifecycle) processes and tools; competitive awareness and analysis of relevant graphics technologies Preferred Qualifications: - Familiarity with graphics, video and/or display technologies such as embedded DisplayPort/DisplayPort, MIPI DSI, and HDMI - Experience in producing software development project indicators
