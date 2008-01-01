Sr. Designer

The studio formerly known as Irrational Games is looking for a Senior Designer. In this role, you will be helping to craft dynamic gameplay experiences within the incredible narrative worlds that fans of our games expect.

Responsibilities:

Contribute to a team tackling a unique narrative design.

Work with Lead Designer and Lead Environment Artist on level design layouts, scripting events, tuning AI encounters, design documentation, and all things gameplay-related.

Work alongside other designers, artists, animators, and engineers to create gameplay spaces that engage with our narrative storytelling, which are fun and run within optimization goals.

Work within established level design metrics and utilize the game systems to create challenging AI encounters, interesting scenarios, and unique moments.

Pitch ideas, strategic initiatives, and game concepts to all levels of management and leadership.

Champion your vision throughout each stage of development across multiple departments.

Implement level design changes based on in house feedback and outside playtesting data.



What We’re Looking For:

3+ years’ experience in the game industry with at least 1 shipped AAA title.

Deep understanding of good level flow and tactical spaces.

Experience supporting environmental storytelling through design.

Strong spatial and layout design skills.

Experienced in supporting gameplay mechanics in the game world.

Experienced in modular level construction.

Intuitive understanding of how FPS games work and why people play them.

Previous experience working on levels, combat encounters, and missions/quests in FPS titles (scripting and design).

Experience scripting events and debugging game logic.

Strong content design skills, including experience with RPG systems.

Self-motivated towards solving creative problems.

Able to respond elegantly to difficult creative changes, often late in the process.

Ability to prioritize feature requests to developers and engineers based on design goals.

Unreal Engine 4 experience.

Must be eligible to work in the US and willing to relocate to Boston.



Additional Requirements:

Great working knowledge of game design theory and game development methodologies including level design theory and practice.

Can easily break down core level design elements and use them when creating combat and traversal sections of a level.

Experience in semi-open (e.g. Borderlands, Shadow of Mordor) or open world games.

Understanding of procedural design systems in games.

Self-motivated, and able to work well independently.

Ability to work well under pressure and with deadlines.

Excellent communication, collaboration, interpersonal, and organizational skills.

Understanding of source control via Perforce or equivalent.

When Applying For This Position: