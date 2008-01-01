Location:
McKinney, Texas
Country:
United States
Platform
Enhanced / Virtual Reality, PC / Windows
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Some College
Sr Designer
Will you be part of our adventure?
We are currently looking for fantastic and versatile Senior Designers to join our studio. We need designers who are fast, creative, talented, motivated and collaborative. Do you love designing and laying out levels? Are you constantly playing games and thinking of how you could improve the experience or add more impressive mechanics? Do you enjoy working with others to bring new ideas to life? Are you constantly striving to make a better experience than the last one you worked on? If this sounds at all like you then you might have found what you’re looking for… and we might have found you.
We’re always trying to make amazing and delightful experiences with talented individuals who share the same passions and goals. We want experienced designers who can generate new ideas or refine and remix the classics. We know all designers are different so regardless of if you’re creative, artistic, technical or all of the above send us your resume and start a conversation!
What will help you be successful in this role?
- You must love games!
- Being highly motivated
- Strong design philosophies
- Creativity and willingness to experiment
- Experience working on great games, showing us a developed portfolio of your designs
- Strong communication skills; ability to clearly articulate your “vision” and work with all members of the team in idea creation
- Team player- ability to respond positively to feedback and take part of a collaborative environment.
- Strong follow-up skills- this role requires testing and re-testing of implemented items
- Self-starter who is able to identify and solve problems
- Having a passion for company culture
- Capable of creating geometry in standard 3D programs and/or highly skilled scripter
Learn more about us at www.playfulcorp.com!
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
More Jobs Like This
We couldn't find matching jobs.
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.