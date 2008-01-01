Infinity Ward is currently seeking an exceptional Sr. Core Systems Engineer to join our team on a new, exciting project.

The ideal candidate will have functioned as a generalist with industry experience in core engine architecture.

While the work may involve some gameplay work, the primary focus is at the systems and engine level, working with other members of the team (including Designers, Animators, Artists and other Engineers) to achieve phenomenal results.





Responsibilities:

Design and implement cutting edge core systems that either provide new functionality or improve the efficiency of our existing code base

Provide technical guidance to other engineers

Work with designers and other engineers to prototype, develop, and refine features

Research areas of improvement; push the limits of what Call of Duty can accomplish

Support other Engineers and content creators with their tasks

Performance analysis and optimization work





Requirements: