Location:
Woodland Hills, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Sr. Core Systems Engineer
Infinity Ward is currently seeking an exceptional Sr. Core Systems Engineer to join our team on a new, exciting project.
The ideal candidate will have functioned as a generalist with industry experience in core engine architecture.
While the work may involve some gameplay work, the primary focus is at the systems and engine level, working with other members of the team (including Designers, Animators, Artists and other Engineers) to achieve phenomenal results.
Responsibilities:
- Design and implement cutting edge core systems that either provide new functionality or improve the efficiency of our existing code base
- Provide technical guidance to other engineers
- Work with designers and other engineers to prototype, develop, and refine features
- Research areas of improvement; push the limits of what Call of Duty can accomplish
- Support other Engineers and content creators with their tasks
- Performance analysis and optimization work
Requirements:
- 5+ years C/C++ programming experience
- Experience contributing to the core architecture on modern engines required
- Experience dealing with multiple iterations of a game engine
- Ability to write stable and extensible code using C/C++
- Experience building networked multiplayer games
- Good understanding of bandwidth requirements and latency in a client-server architecture
- Strong 3D math and algebra skills
- Comfortable solving problems outside of primary area of expertise
- A strong passion for video games and the online experience
- Demonstrated ability to write clean, readable, portable, reliable, and optimized code
- Knowledge of the id Tech 3 engine a plus
- Understanding of compression, encryption and security a plus
