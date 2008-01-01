Sr. Business Development Director--Games -(#5802)

Lionbridge Game Services, the entertainment unit of Lionbridge, is looking for a Senior Business Development Director (BDD) to create opportunities, develop new business, and drive revenue for Lionbridge with AAA videogame platform holders, publishers, and game developers in North America. Lionbridge Game Services provides Functional and QA Testing, Localization and Voice Over, and Community Moderation and Management to top videogame companies all over the world. In addition, Lionbridge Game Services provides Compliance and Compatibility Testing, Geopolitical Reviews, and Marketing Services. As the Senior Business Development Director, you will be expected to spearhead the sales effort selling Lionbridge’s high level of game-services expertise and international game-center facilities to top-tier external clients. You will be required to guide clients to the right game services solutions for to their projects and to significantly expand the Lionbridge Game Services business in North America.

About the Job:

Develop appropriate sales strategies to sell AAA game services solutions to Top 25 videogame platform holders, publishers, and developers primarily in North America, but also internationally as required

Identify, rank, and manage prospects and successfully brings prospects through sales pipeline.

Build on-going high-level customer relationships within client to provide the foundation for future value creation and servicing opportunities.

Develop relationships within new divisions of client while introducing new services and finding new or additional work with clients.

Strategize re: growth throughout client and Lionbridge.

Create strategies regarding international solutions.

Work closely with peer salespeople to meet co-selling account goals, and collaborative selling approach for overall company goals.

Build strong, productive relationship with operational delivery teams.

Support the preparation of all proposals and client quotations.

Support follow-up monitoring of projects to ensure that staff and client work in a harmonious manner to ensure that customer satisfaction is achieved.

Respond in a timely manner to any and all concerns that might arise during project.

Respond in a timely manner to any inbound inquiry or sales leads.

Maintain updated account status and forecasts, as specified by the directing manager

Meet goals for cold calling, contacts, onsite visits and other sales criteria

Support and ensure that any and all reporting requirements are completed and submitted in the timeframe specified by client

Comply with all sales procedures, processes and additional

Create and distribute visit reports

Communicate trends, successes, opportunities, and recommendations to senior leaders

Keep up-to-date with developments in the video game entertainment industry and with the services and technology offerings within the company and our competitors

About you:

Looking for a hunter, with a proven track record for developing new business within the video games industry

8+ year sales experience

Experience in videogame publishing highly advantageous but not essential

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Proven track record of sales success to large videogame-services accounts

Demonstrated history of initiative and critical thinking to craft large enterprise level deals

Track record of being a self starter

Knowledge of consultative videogame publisher sales concepts and strategies with significant demonstrated experience and account wins

Proven experience with developing videogame services solutions on an international level

Broad working knowledge of videogame industry including platform providers, publishers, and developers

Solid understanding of digital consumer trends

Knowledge of large contracts and proposal process

Successful track record of selling multi-million dollar, multi-year, complex engagements to AAA videogame companies

Proven track record of both internal and external relationship building

Ability to analyze business opportunities, develop effective sales strategies and close business

Ability to develop account and territory plans to achieve penetration and grow revenue

Ability to develop and deliver value/benefit analysis to technical and business stakeholders

Ability to conduct effective presentations to all levels of clients

Ability to communicate effectively with all levels of decision-makers and employees of client and Lionbridge

Ability to craft and deliver executive-level presentations

Excellent oral and written communication skills including use of spreadsheets, presentations, email applications

Ability to write reports in a clear and concise manner

Ability to represent and communicate with a diverse population

Ability to maintain professionalism and confidentiality at all times

Demonstrated ability to call on high-level enterprise clients

Demonstrated skill in negotiating with clients to create a win-win for both company and client

Entrepreneurial acumen

Team player who works collaboratively with colleagues, management and all points of the organization

EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree in Business or related field of study, or equivalent experience

ABOUT THE COMPANY:

Lionbridge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIOX) is a provider of translation, development and testing solutions. Lionbridge combines global resources with proven program management methodologies to serve as an outsource partner throughout a client's product and content lifecycle - from development to translation, testing and maintenance. To learn more, visit http://www.lionbridge.com.

