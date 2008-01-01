Location:
Sr. Business Development Director-Digital Services (#4066)
Lionbridge is seeking a Senior Business Development Manager to grow and expand the Digital Content and Marketing Services business. The right candidate will bring to this position: strong operational knowledge, proven customer focus, ability to comprehend new areas, ability to develop relationships.
Key Responsibilities:
- Build upon existing relationships/leads to grow business;
- Acts as primary point-of-contact for assigned Microsoft business groups
- Assists in strategy development
- Demonstrate working knowledge of each area of Lionbridge execution, in order to evaluate recommendations before presenting to the client;
- Proactively find new ways to build the Microsoft business and grow accounts with minimal direction;
- Master and maintain vast knowledge of Microsoft’s business, competition, and latest industry news and trends;
- Work with Microsoft business units to understand their requirements (nature of products, services needed, timeframe, volumes, new skill sets, operational model evolutions, etc.) and sell appropriate solutions;
- Work with delivery teams to ensure that projects are delivered to client’s requirements;
- Support Lionbridge MS Account team in developing RFPs and Proposals in collaboration with the Lionbridge operations team(s);
- Act as a local escalation point for operational issues for the client;
- Support process innovation on projects;
- Communicate account activities effectively;
- Miscellaneous administrative support.
Experience
- Position is highly consultative requiring a strong knowledge and background in Digital Marketing.
- Prior Digital Agency or similar experience required.
Additionally:
- Experience in large scale solutions delivery to Microsoft;
- Operational background in Digital Marketing
- 10+ years of Relationship and/or Business Development experience;
- Experience growing accounts;
- High-level client exposure.
Skills
- Ability to handle multiple customer accounts well;
- Strong customer focus;
- Ability to lead / guide organization to achieve best-of-class deliverables quality, quality of service, etc;
- Ability to learn new fields of expertise in a dotted line environment;
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills;
- Excellent planning and organizational skills;
- Strong negotiating skills and presentation skills;
- Strategy and business planning. Ability to see the “big picture” as well as quantify growth potential;
- Ability to work with different time zone and cultures;
- Must demonstrate energy and enthusiasm in the workplace;
- Must be available to travel whenever/wherever necessary;
- Cost/accounting/financials analysis knowledge.
