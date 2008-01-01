Sr. Animator

Cold Iron is a team of passionate game developers located in Santa Clara, California. We’re a diverse group of veterans with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning MMO and action titles on PC and console.

We decided to start Cold Iron in 2015 so we could create games we want to play, while building a team of developers we love working with.

Senior Animator

Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Senior Animator to join our world class team on our next AAA title for consoles and PC! Are you excited about breathing life into characters, creatures, and worlds? Do you excel at using your technical knowledge and art skills to build rigs and animations that transform static models into dynamic living creatures? Are you a passionate game developer looking to create the best player experience possible? Join our creative, collaborative studio where you will help craft visually inspiring player characters and creatures are as fun to watch move as they are to blow up.

Responsibilities:

Create animations for players, creatures, and weapons

Design and build custom rigs and skeletons

Collaborate with Character and FX artists to get the best animation results

Collaborate with design to drive the player experience through movement

Help drive the art vision for the game

Assist in establishing pipelines for the best results in a given amount of time

Help set and maintain the high quality bar for the game

Assist in scoping work for on time milestone deliveries

Guide and mentor other team members

Qualifications: