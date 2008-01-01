webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Hi-Rez Studios
Website:
http://www.hirezstudios.com
Location:
Alpharetta, Georgia
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Apply for this job

Sr. Animator

Hi-Rez Studios is hiring a Senior Animator to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia. At Hi-Rez, you will have an opportunity to be part of an innovative environment that embraces new and different ideas. We are a passionate and enthusiastic bunch who love video games. We have incredibly talented individuals who are empowered to create, & challenged to learn. All of this means more opportunities for you to unleash your ingenuity, energy, collaboration, and dedication. Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins, Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new online game projects.  

  • What our Senior animators do: 

  • Deliver high quality animations in various styles for Unreal based games.
  • Execute animations including rough outs, polished animations, cinematics, and posing.

  • Who we are looking for: 
  • Demonstrate strong understanding of animation principles and production art pipeline.
  • Ability to work collaboratively and communicate with multiple teams. 
  • Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment. 
  • Strong work ethic and communication skills.
  • Open to direction and feedback, embrace change. 
  • Strong understanding of game animation creation and implementation. 
  • 5+ years industry experience.
  • Even better candidates: 3DS Max experience Unreal Engine experience.
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

Friends Who Might Be Interested