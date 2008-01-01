Sr. Animator

Even better candidates: 3DS Max experience Unreal Engine experience.

Strong understanding of game animation creation and implementation.

Open to direction and feedback, embrace change.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment.

Ability to work collaboratively and communicate with multiple teams.

Demonstrate strong understanding of animation principles and production art pipeline.

Who we are looking for:

Deliver high quality animations in various styles for Unreal based games.

What our Senior animators do:

Hi-Rez Studios is hiring a Senior Animator to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia. At Hi-Rez, you will have an opportunity to be part of an innovative environment that embraces new and different ideas. We are a passionate and enthusiastic bunch who love video games. We have incredibly talented individuals who are empowered to create, & challenged to learn. All of this means more opportunities for you to unleash your ingenuity, energy, collaboration, and dedication. Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins, Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new online game projects.

