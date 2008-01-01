Location:
Bend, Oregon
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Sr. Animation Programmer
We are looking for an Animation Programmer to help develop next generation animation systems for a current working title being developed by Bend Studio.
This is not an entry level position and applicant must be able to demonstrate current working knowledge in the field of animation development for recent game applications. This role is closely related to both a physics and animation engineer.
Responsibilities
- Key contributor to the development of state-of-the-art animation systems, influencing improvements to engine architecture, performance optimizations, and supporting production animation staff through improvements to tools and pipelines.
- Develop robust animation frameworks that will interface with physics and AI character behaviors, such as IK, procedural / physical animation, and facial animations.
- Maintaining a strong collaborative work relationship with programming peers, animation artists, and design staff.
- Strong 3D Math skills.
- Strong C++ and software engineering skills.
- Working knowledge of current animation tools and middleware.
- Strong interest in researching and developing new animation related technologies.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Current and Next Gen game console experience strongly desired.
- 3-5 years industry or related experience.
- 1 or more published titles.
- Strong understanding and familiarity with current UNREAL technology desired.
Key Skills
- Strong 3D Math skills.
- Strong C++ and software engineering skills.
- Working knowledge of current animation tools and middleware.
- Strong interest in researching and developing new animation related technologies.
- Excellent communication skills.
Preferred Skills & Experience
- Current and Next Gen game console experience strongly desired.
- 3-5 years industry or related experience.
- 1 or more published titles.
- Strong understanding and familiarity with current UNREAL technology desired.
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.