Sr. Analyst, Business and Gameplay Insights

Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and the Walking Dead. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.

Do you enjoy asking hard questions and digging to find fact-based answers? If so, Disruptor Beam is seeking a self-motivated and self-directed senior analyst to drive the design and development of data analytics tools and reports. The ideal candidate will have excellent data analysis skills, hands-on tool usage and ability to see the big-picture. To succeed in this role you must have strong interpersonal and communication skills as you will collaborate with teams across the company: game teams, user experience, business development, marketing and more.

What You’ll Do

Drive the analysis and sharing of data and insight related to our game design, digital marketing, and key business efforts.

Lead data conversations with executives and managers to provide a deeper insight into our game and business data.

Be one of the leaders in expanding our data-driven, experiment-focused culture.

Apply vision and confidence to design and direct qualitative and quantitative analysis

Stand before stakeholders, including senior leaders, to clearly communicate your strategic findings and recommendations

Translate recommendations into effective action plans for senior management and department leaders

What We Seek

Superior communications, presentation, and facilitation skills: must have the ability to structure a concise, clear presentation of findings, based on large sets of complex data, and effectively present this to any level in the organization.Prior experience with SQL

Excellent interpersonal skills. Effective with storytelling using data and appropriate visualizations.

Capable of building highly functional and beautiful dashboards.

Bachelor Degree and 5+ years of experience years work experience in a similar role.

Previous experience with Tableau or similar tools.

Background in analytics, statistics or mathematics, with a strong quantitative focus

Passion for gaming is a plus.

What You’ll Get

Disruptor Beam offers a competitive, high-quality benefit programs to their employees designed to help support employees’ overall health, savings and retirement goals. Other programs help protect employees against income interruption and the financial effects of illness. Helping to support the needs of our employees and their families is a high priority for Disruptor Beam.

We believe that rest unlocks creativity, so we encourage our employees to take advantage of our open vacation policy. Our employees take as much vacation as they want, when they want it, as long as they’re getting their work done.

Start work earlier or later according to your inner clock as the core office hours don’t start until 10 am.

About Us

Disruptor Beam satisfies the human desire for connection and meaning through the shared power of stories.. founded by game industry veteran and entrepreneur Jon Radoff, and is backed by GrandBanks Capital, Google Ventures, Romulus Capital, and Converge Venture Partners, Disruptor Beam partners with the world’s greatest franchises to make unforgettable mobile games. The Boston-area company released its first mobile game, Game of Thrones Ascent, in 2013, followed by the widely popular Star Trek Timelines in January 2016. The Walking Dead: March to War will launch in 2017. For more information visit www.DisruptorBeam.com

At Disruptor Beam, we strive to be an inclusive and diverse workplace, finding strength in a variety of experiences and worldviews. We are proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity or Veteran status. If you have a disability or special need that requires accommodation, please let us know. You are welcome here.

