Software Engineer, Unreal
Toys for Bob is looking for a qualified Generalist Software Engineer with Unreal Engine 4 experience to join our team in creating the next generation in our history of award-winning, best-selling games.
This individual will be responsible for providing guidance to other engineers and to content creators on best practices working with the Unreal Engine. This role requires a strong focus on communication and collaboration with others. As time progresses, you can expect your role to evolve from being support oriented into being more feature development oriented.
Your responsibilities will include:
Essential experience to be considered for this role
Additional skills & experience we’re looking for
Toys For Bob is one of the longest-lived game studios in the world. We founded the company in 1989 and have developed a wide variety of successful games on virtually every platform. Most recently we reinvented the world of toys and kids videogames by creating the ‘Toys to Life’ genre with Skylanders: Spyro’s Adventure. We are proud of our game’s innovation and success, but more so the passion and joy we see in the millions of Skylanders fans around the world. Our studio is located in Novato, California, a quick 20 minute drive north from the Golden Gate Bridge. We are a mix of game-industry veterans, energetic new developers, and everything in-between. We work hard, yet maintain a fun and laid-back work place complete with Tiki/Pirate Culture and a welcoming policy for friendly dogs.