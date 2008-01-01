Location:
Glendale, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
Android, iOS, Other
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Some College
Software Engineer - Unity
Fast-growing educational software company is seeking a full time in-house Unity developer to join our team. This person will be helping us build high performance Unity based applications using existing standards, conventions, and an existing product architecture.
Duties include, development within the AofL Unity platform. Identify, design, and develop, new features and components requested by your business team. Review and provide specs for supporting documentation of the AofL Unity platform. Provide training on the use of the AofL Unity platform.
Desired Skills and Experience
- Ability to communicate effectively and work as part of a team
- Ability to quickly find creative solutions to difficult problems
- Ability to write documented, unit testable, C# code, that is compliant with our company coding conventions and standards.
- Develop features and functionality within Unity, commonly as packages, for deployment to Android and iOS targets.
- Integrate Unity packages written by your fellow team members into project codebases to create a fully realized set of features and functionality.
- Coordinate with Producers to define development timeframes, dependencies, and areas of risk to be considered in project planning.
- Collaborate with UI/UX teams to ensure layouts, animations, and graphical assets are efficiently integrated into application features while preserving artistic integrity and performance.
- Strong attention to detail, rigorous in self-testing code and delivering high quality work
- Analytical thinker, capable of translating business requirements, wireframes, etc into application architecture
- Highly motivated, self-starter
- Strong work ethic required, sense of humor a plus
Apply via: https://app.jobvite.com/j?aj=oeVW3fwS&s=Gamasutra
