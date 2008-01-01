webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Aspyr Media
Website:
http://www.aspyr.com
Location:
Austin, Texas
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Linux / UNIX, Mac OS X, PC / Windows
Experience Level:
Entry Level
Education:
Associate Degree
Apply for this job

Software Engineer - Tools and Launcher

Aspyr Media is an Austin TX based developer and publisher of AAA games for PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, Xbox One and PS4.

We are looking for a software engineer with experience in C++ to develop internal tools using the Qt environment.  Additional responsibilities will include the maintenance of our game launcher, possible porting to other platforms and the integration of the same into our game applications.

We are typically looking for capable engineers who are interested in working on a wide variety of challenges. Middleware, proprietary engines and amazing games – we get to play with them all.  We have mature technology to assist with this, but as per our roadmap there’s also plenty of scope for new talent to shape it.

We offer the opportunity to work on amazing games while enjoying a work environment and stability that is far above the norm in the game industry.

Game development experience is not required for this position.

Requirements:

  • Currency and an accumulation of 2+ years actual hands on C++ development experience.
  • Experience developing desktop application user interfaces on Windows, Mac and/or Linux.
  • A passion for quality.

Highly Desirable:

  • Qt Creator IDE.
  • Qt Designer UI development.
  • Javascript.

Nice to have:

  • Objective-C.
  • Webkit experience.
  • Linux development experience.
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

More Jobs Like This

We couldn't find matching jobs.

Friends Who Might Be Interested