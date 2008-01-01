Software Engineer - Tools and Launcher

Aspyr Media is an Austin TX based developer and publisher of AAA games for PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, Android, Xbox One and PS4.

We are looking for a software engineer with experience in C++ to develop internal tools using the Qt environment. Additional responsibilities will include the maintenance of our game launcher, possible porting to other platforms and the integration of the same into our game applications.

We are typically looking for capable engineers who are interested in working on a wide variety of challenges. Middleware, proprietary engines and amazing games – we get to play with them all. We have mature technology to assist with this, but as per our roadmap there’s also plenty of scope for new talent to shape it.

We offer the opportunity to work on amazing games while enjoying a work environment and stability that is far above the norm in the game industry.

Game development experience is not required for this position.

Requirements:

Currency and an accumulation of 2+ years actual hands on C++ development experience.

Experience developing desktop application user interfaces on Windows, Mac and/or Linux.

A passion for quality.

Highly Desirable:

Qt Creator IDE.

Qt Designer UI development.

Javascript.

Nice to have: