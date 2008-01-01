Software Engineer - Simulation

Uber has launched Self-Driving Ubers in Pittsburgh, PA, and our most loyal Pittsburgh customers are experiencing the future first:

We have openings for full-time positions of Software Engineers in Simulation, at Uber Advanced Technologies Center in Pittsburgh, PA.

Do you like to work on games? Do you currently build interactive simulated worlds and/or intelligent agents, and want to take on some new challenges with real world implications?

We are looking for people who will enjoy writing the simulation software and tools to test our self-driving vehicles. This software includes the simulation of vehicles and people that behave in a realistic manner.

We need engineers who can work with the autonomy team to understand their requirements and then translate those requirements into production-quality simulation systems that enable them to reliably test their algorithms, to accelerate the development of our self-driving vehicles.

If you have experience creating scripting tools, Physics engines, or artificial intelligence modules for games, we are interested to hear from you!

Feel free to contact me (sliemhetcharat@uberatc.com) if you are interested or you'd like more information.