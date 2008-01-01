Software Engineer (senior and above)

Building great games requires great engineering. At Bonfire Studios, software engineers bring dreams to life through code. This requires mind melding with the team to understand what needs to be built, embarking on a quest to find the right abstractions to represent the system, then executing to make it a reality. You must be a great problem solver, a strong communicator and collaborator, able anticipate the needs of the team, facilitate fast iteration and deliver rock solid stability with high scalability.



Essential Skills & Experience:

Leadership and mentorship of engineering teams large and small

Crafting game play implementations in a variety of multi-player genres

Understanding of the internals of content pipelines and how to make the efficient and bullet proof

Deep and diverse experience in languages like C/C++, C#, Go, Python, JavaScript, HTML/CSS

Interactive development in platforms like Unity3D, Cocos2d-x, SpriteKit or D3,js

Desktop and mobile systems programming experience Exposure to a culture of testing and continuous integration

As a Software Engineer your typical day might include:

Helping other developers with their computers, tools or accounts

Experimenting with prototypes in a variety of game engines

Finding ways to brew a better cup of coffee

White boarding the architecture and flows with the team

An intellectual conversation regarding the merits of :wq vs C-x C-c

Optimizing a graphics shader to improve frame rate or lower power consumption

Playing a couple of rounds of a team based FPS Catching up on programming blogs

Recruiting and interviewing additional Software Engineers

To join our ranks, you will need to have extensive experience as an engineer on shipped titles. You must be able to communicate clearly why you are perfect for this job, and we want to know about your favorite games and how you reverse engineered them to understand what makes them tick. We work in a tight team environment where you need to be equally comfortable with engineering awesome gameplay as building your own computer.