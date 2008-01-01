Software Engineer

_mission

The Community Engineering team sits within our Games division, focussing on building vital tools, prototypes, demos, tutorials, docs and templates for our developer community. The goal of the team is to aid and inspire new realities by helping game developers all over the world to understand the potential of SpatialOS and iterate on their ideas quickly.

This is a pivotal role in helping the world to understand the power of SpatialOS by driving adoption and continued use with external developers. You will be at the forefront of our product, acting as the eyes and ears in the iteration process. You can expect to work closely with content writers, community managers, developer relations and other engineers to create a best in class developer experience.

You will also have the opportunity to engage with our developer community at events, workshops, hackathons and across our forums. Your work will directly influence the improvement of SpatialOS and the day to day experience by building things that game developers will love. You will control the tone of our technology to ensure it is suitable for use with all experience levels.

_compentencies



Solid knowledge of C# and/or C++ within a games environment

Experienced use of games/physics engines, such as Unity, Unreal or others

Passionate about the evolution of game development and new experiences

You understand game developers and the frustrations, pitfalls and limitations that they face.

Passionate and engaging individual, comfortable expertly advising developers across different channels (forums, events etc)

Comfortable building a variety of apps, tools, frameworks and games

Ability to work autonomously to iterate quickly on small projects or apps

Must be eligible to work in the United States





