Our studio is in a historic building in the thriving downtown San Diego Gaslamp district

Flexible Spending Accounts for health and child care

401k program with no vesting period

An extremely low co-pay for medical, dental and optical insurance for you and your family

A passion for video games and a contributor of design perspectives

A desire to work in a positive collaborative team environment

Comfort in solving problems outside of primary area of expertise

Demonstrated ability to architect and implement game features rapidly and reliably

Experience contributing to game systems in Unreal 4

Two years programming experience in C++

BS or MS Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or equivalent game development trade school

Collaborating with Design to create the core systems of the shell and game

The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency is seeking an exceptional Software Engineer to join our team on a new and exciting online multiplayer game for a major publisher. The primary focus is on developing game systems in Unreal Engine (eg. character progression systems, store systems and other shell based UX components and interfaces to the game’s backend).

