Software Engineer (Game Systems) Job Description
The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency is seeking an exceptional Software Engineer to join our team on a new and exciting online multiplayer game for a major publisher. The primary focus is on developing game systems in Unreal Engine (eg. character progression systems, store systems and other shell based UX components and interfaces to the game’s backend).
Implementing game systems in Unreal Engine 4
Backend programming and integration
Tools creation to support systems creation
Game and shell optimization
Providing technical guidance
Establishing best practices
Collaborating with Design to create the core systems of the shell and game
BS or MS Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or equivalent game development trade school
Two years programming experience in C++
Experience contributing to game systems in Unreal 4
Demonstrated ability to architect and implement game features rapidly and reliably
Comfort in solving problems outside of primary area of expertise
A desire to work in a positive collaborative team environment
A passion for video games and a contributor of design perspectives
Benefits & Perks:
An extremely low co-pay for medical, dental and optical insurance for you and your family
401k program with no vesting period
Flexible Spending Accounts for health and child care
Our studio is in a historic building in the thriving downtown San Diego Gaslamp district
Free downtown 24 hour parking spot