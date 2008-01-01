Location:
Software Engineer - PHP Web Services
Fast-growing educational software company is seeking a full time in-house PHP programmer to join our Web Services development team. This person will be helping us develop high performance PHP based web services using modern Object Oriented programming techniques.
Desired Skills and Experience
- Ability to communicate effectively and work as part of a team
- Ability to quickly find creative solutions to difficult problems
- Skilled in writing code involving complex algorithms and data processing
- Experience writing efficient SQL queries for MySQL by hand
- Experience with Object Oriented PHP without using a framework
- Strong attention to detail, rigorous in self-testing code and delivering high quality work
- Linux system knowledge a plus
- Strong work ethic required, sense of humor a plus
Apply via: https://app.jobvite.com/j?aj=op4T1fw7&s=Gamasutra
