Software Engineer

Parallel Plaid is a new games studio headquartered in Park City, UT. We are obsessed with making high quality, fun experiences on mobile. We are currently building a mid-core targeted realtime multiplayer battle game for iOS and Android.

We're looking for a games-loving engineer who loves working on all parts of the stack, can handle working on in-game mechanics as well as build out game services (e.g. matchmaking), and can build out basic infrastructure and networking.

Responsibilities:

Design and write game-internals (C#/Unity).

Design and write various backend services (matchmaking, process managers, account services, etc)

Requirements: