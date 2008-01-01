webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Parallel Plaid
Website:
http://www.parallelplaid.com
Location:
Park City, Utah
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Android, iOS, Linux / UNIX
Experience Level:
Entry Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Software Engineer

Parallel Plaid is a new games studio headquartered in Park City, UT. We are obsessed with making high quality, fun experiences on mobile. We are currently building a mid-core targeted realtime multiplayer battle game for iOS and Android.

We're looking for a games-loving engineer who loves working on all parts of the stack, can handle working on in-game mechanics as well as build out game services (e.g. matchmaking), and can build out basic infrastructure and networking.

Responsibilities:

  • Design and write game-internals (C#/Unity).
  • Design and write various backend services (matchmaking, process managers, account services, etc)

Requirements:

  • Bachelor's degree in CS or game-related relevant degree
  • Knowledge of basic server architectures and setup
  • Knowledge of basic Unity usage

 

