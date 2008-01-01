Location:
San Mateo, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
Android, PC / Windows
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
2
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Software Engineer - Mechanical Learning
You will start out working on projects at Facebook involving semantic labeling/scene understanding. Some of our other partners include Google ATAP, LEGO, NASA, Pixar and DreamWorks, and you can expect to intersect with other projects over time.
Ideal candidates have 3-5 years relevant production work experience, but if you think you're right for this position, contact us; we'll listen.
Responsibilities
- Implement classifiers for semantic labeling and scene understanding
- Survey and investigate machine-learning algorithms to achieve optimum results on test data
- Build tools for training and reviewing ML models
- Debug, optimize, and maintain code according to established code quality standards
- Document best practices and solutions for future efforts
Job Requirements
- BS/BA in Computer Science or related engineering field
- 3-5 years of experience engineering in Python/C++
- Work or educational experience in machine learning
- Knowledge of classifiers, regression and data mining
- Experience with deep-learning frameworks (e.g., TensorFlow, Torch, Caffe)
- Good understanding of 3D fundamentals
- Strong general programming skills
- Strong analytical and communication skills
- Familiarity with Agile/Scrum development process
- Proof of eligibility to work in the United States
Location
Initially you will be located at Facebook in Menlo Park, CA with your permanent DigitalFish office located in San Mateo.
