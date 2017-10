PUBG Corporation is seeking an engine programmer to join our multi-disciplinary team in Madison, WI creating Unreal Engine 4 content for PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS.

Responsibilities:

Work with technical artists to profile and optimize content and find and solve development bottle-necks

Support the build process and serve as the primary technical contact on-site

Utilize your wealth of knowledge about Unreal technology to improve tools and pipelines for our art and design teams

Desired skills:

Three (3) or more years of C++ experience in the game industry, BS in CS preferred

One or more shipped titles in the AAA PC/Console space

Clean, reliable, and efficient code-writing skills; experience with code-review

Strong spoken and written communication skills -- Korean language skills a major plus

Performance and memory optimization skills

Extensive knowledge of Unreal Engine (preferably 4)

Open-world development experience

Please send a copy of your resume and any code samples or projects you want to share.