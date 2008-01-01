Software Engineer - Machine Learning

You will start out working on projects at Facebook involving semantic labeling/scene understanding. Some of our other partners include Google ATAP, LEGO, NASA, Pixar and DreamWorks, and you can expect to intersect with other projects over time.

Ideal candidates have 3-5 years relevant production work experience, but if you think you're right for this position, contact us; we'll listen.

Responsibilities

Implement classifiers for semantic labeling and scene understanding

Survey and investigate machine-learning algorithms to achieve optimum results on test data

Build tools for training and reviewing ML models

Debug, optimize, and maintain code according to established code quality standards

Document best practices and solutions for future efforts

Job Requirements

BS/BA in Computer Science or related engineering field

3-5 years of experience engineering in Python/C++

Work or educational experience in machine learning

Knowledge of classifiers, regression and data mining

Experience with deep-learning frameworks (e.g., TensorFlow, Torch, Caffe)

Good understanding of 3D fundamentals

Strong general programming skills

Strong analytical and communication skills

Familiarity with Agile/Scrum development process

Proof of eligibility to work in the United States

Location

Initially you will be located at Facebook in Menlo Park, CA with your permanent DigitalFish office located in San Mateo.