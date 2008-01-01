webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
DigitalFish, Inc.
Website:
http://www.digitalfish.com
Location:
San Mateo, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Android, PC / Windows
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
2
Experience Level:
Associate
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Software Engineer - Machine Learning

You will start out working on projects at Facebook involving semantic labeling/scene understanding. Some of our other partners include Google ATAP, LEGO, NASA, Pixar and DreamWorks, and you can expect to intersect with other projects over time.

Ideal candidates have 3-5 years relevant production work experience, but if you think you're right for this position, contact us; we'll listen.

Responsibilities

  • Implement classifiers for semantic labeling and scene understanding
  • Survey and investigate machine-learning algorithms to achieve optimum results on test data
  • Build tools for training and reviewing ML models
  • Debug, optimize, and maintain code according to established code quality standards
  • Document best practices and solutions for future efforts

Job Requirements

  • BS/BA in Computer Science or related engineering field
  • 3-5 years of experience engineering in Python/C++
  • Work or educational experience in machine learning
  • Knowledge of classifiers, regression and data mining
  • Experience with deep-learning frameworks (e.g., TensorFlow, Torch, Caffe)
  • Good understanding of 3D fundamentals
  • Strong general programming skills
  • Strong analytical and communication skills
  • Familiarity with Agile/Scrum development process
  • Proof of eligibility to work in the United States

Location

Initially you will be located at Facebook in Menlo Park, CA with your permanent DigitalFish office located in San Mateo.

 

