Software Engineer - Machine Learning

Strong work ethic required, sense of humor a plus

Strong attention to detail, rigorous in self-testing code and delivering high quality work

Skilled in writing code involving complex algorithms and data processing

Experience with one or more general purpose programming languages including but not limited to: C#, Python, Javascript, or PHP

Ability to quickly find creative solutions to difficult problems

Ability to communicate effectively and work as part of a team

Strong background in Machine Learning or Artificial Intelligence.

Participate in cutting edge research in machine learning applications.

We are looking for a full time in-house Machine Learning programmer to join Mastery Games team. This person will be helping us develop high performance personalized learning games.

