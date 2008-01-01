Location:
Glendale, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
iOS, Other, PC / Windows
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Some College
Software Engineer - Machine Learning
We are looking for a full time in-house Machine Learning programmer to join Mastery Games team. This person will be helping us develop high performance personalized learning games.
Role and Responsibilities:
- Participate in cutting edge research in machine learning applications.
- Develop solutions for real world, large scale problems.
- Development within the AofL Web Services platform
- Identify, design, and develop, new features and endpoints requested by your business team
- Review and provide supporting documentation of the AofL Web Services platform
Desired Skills and Experience
- Strong background in Machine Learning or Artificial Intelligence.
- Ability to communicate effectively and work as part of a team
- Ability to quickly find creative solutions to difficult problems
- Experience with one or more general purpose programming languages including but not limited to: C#, Python, Javascript, or PHP
- Skilled in writing code involving complex algorithms and data processing
- Strong attention to detail, rigorous in self-testing code and delivering high quality work
- Linux system knowledge a plus
- Strong work ethic required, sense of humor a plus
Please apply via: https://app.jobvite.com/j?aj=o0ys4fwO&s=Gamasutra
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
More Jobs Like This
We couldn't find matching jobs.
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.