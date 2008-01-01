Software Engineer III

Konami Gaming is looking for bright software engineers who are motivated self-starters that take ownership of their work. You will be working with a team of engineers, designers, and artists to create exciting new game content for the casino industry.

We are looking for someone who considers themselves a generalist. You will be responsible for software design and implementation to realize the game design specifications. Additionally, you will be adding innovative new functionality to the existing framework and products.

This is an opportunity to join a world class organization, and work with a highly talented gaming team.

In this position, You will:

Be a major contributor to game software development andprogram content such as game play, game accounting, and game recall.

Collaborate with a team of engineers, designers, artists, and others to ensure product meets requirements and quality goals.

Analyze software requirements to determine timelines,schedules, and feasibility of design.

Help extend the functionality of the existing framework.

Additional responsibilities may be assigned as needed.

The Ideal Candidate Will Have :

A bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or equivalent work experience.

5+ years of experience in software development.

Solid understanding of object oriented development and design patterns.

C++ proficiency.

Ability to break down problems and design code features.

Good understanding of multi-threaded programming.

Strong debugging skills.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Pluses:

Passion for developing games.

Good 3D math skills.

Casino gaming industry experience.

As part of the Konami application process, candidates should expect to be given a technical interview