Software Engineer, Graphics (all levels)

Cryptic Studios is currently seeking a Software Engineer, Graphics. This position works closely with other graphics programmers and game lead programmers to maintain our custom graphics engine and tool chain, and to upgrade it to meet the ever-changing state-of-the-art. We're always pushing the envelope, and you'll relish the challenge!

Located in Northern California in Los Gatos, we offer the fun, focused, and casual atmosphere of a small developer. We actively balance our work with the personal lives of our employees. At Cryptic, we look for people who have passion for what they do and work well in teams to create and operate fun and challenging online games.

Every day you could be working on:

Global illumination.

Physically based lighting models.

Physically based substance compositing.

Volumetric rendering techniques.

Multi-threaded rendering.

Modern anti-aliasing techniques.

What we need to see:

Thorough grasp of C and C++.

Experience with constructing and debugging multi-threaded systems.

Strong communication skills to work cohesively with both engineers and artists.

Self-drive to learn and implement new rendering techniques.

Architecturally-minded approach with respect to designing scalable systems and managing technical debt.

Experience writing and debugging shader code.

Ability to digest and maneuver a large and complicated code base.

What we'd like to see:

Console development experience.

Conceptual fluency with physically based rendering techniques.

Mathematical Analysis skills.

Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science or related field (or equivalent experience).

2 years of experience.

Must be eligible to work in the United States.

Apply online at: www.crypticstudios.com