Company Name:
Nintendo of America Inc.
Website:
http://www.nintendo.com/corp/jobs.jsp
Location:
Redmond, Washington
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Nintendo 3DS, Wii, Wii U
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Software Engineer, Developer Support (NTD)

Nintendo Technology Development

The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Wii U™ and Wii™ home consoles, and Nintendo 3DS™ and Nintendo DS™ families of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 4.3 billion video games and more than 686 million hardware units globally, including the current-generation Wii U, Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo 3DS XL, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS, Nintendo DSi™ and Nintendo DSi XL™, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™ and Wii systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names such as Mario™, Donkey Kong™, Metroid™, Zelda™ and Pokemon™. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo Technology Development, based in Redmond, Washington, creates future hardware/software technology and researches North American-based technologies.
NTD's Software Development Support Group (SDSG) supports Nintendo licensees in development of software on Nintendo platforms. Members of the group are experts in Nintendo hardware and software development tools, providing frontline support to developers around the world. SDSG members work with AAA development teams to help solve some of their hardest problems, while also educating new developers on the basics of Nintendo development. SDSG members are engineers and educators, utilizing both communications and software development skills to help development teams large and small. If you are ready to enable developers to create the best possible experiences, we want to hear from you

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES

  • Develop and share expertise on Nintendo software development procedures and techniques
  • Answer technical questions and advise developers that are creating content for Nintendo platforms
  • Create tutorials, demos, and documentation for Nintendo platform development
  • Create content for and present at workshops and technical conferences
  • Participate in the design, development, and support of various software development tools
  • Create concise, easy to read documents which will facilitate efficient game development.
  • Up to 10% travel

SUMMARY OF REQUIREMENTS

  • Three or more years related experience
  • Strong Knowledge and understanding of all aspects of software product development, related tools and testing paradigms
  • Experience in programming embedded and application software for video game platforms and related development tools
  • Strong programming skills in C/C++ and at least one additional modern programming language
  • Development experience on Unix, Linux or Windows
  • Strong skill in one or more of client/server based software creation, Systems development, development tools, platform graphics, game engines, low level drivers or power management
  • Knowledge of software project tracking and source control
  • Technical writing skills
  • Strong systems design, problem solving and debugging skills
  • Undergraduate Computer Science or Computer Engineering degree, or equivalent work experience required
  • Valid passport may be required

We are an equal opportunity employer of individuals with disabilities and protected veterans....valuing diversity…celebrating strengths.

