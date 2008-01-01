Software Engineer, Developer Support (NTD)

Nintendo Technology Development
The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Wii U™ and Wii™ home consoles, and Nintendo 3DS™ and Nintendo DS™ families of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 4.3 billion video games and more than 686 million hardware units globally, including the current-generation Wii U, Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo 3DS XL, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS, Nintendo DSi™ and Nintendo DSi XL™, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™ and Wii systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names such as Mario™, Donkey Kong™, Metroid™, Zelda™ and Pokemon™. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo Technology Development, based in Redmond, Washington, creates future hardware/software technology and researches North American-based technologies.
NTD's Software Development Support Group (SDSG) supports Nintendo licensees in development of software on Nintendo platforms. Members of the group are experts in Nintendo hardware and software development tools, providing frontline support to developers around the world. SDSG members work with AAA development teams to help solve some of their hardest problems, while also educating new developers on the basics of Nintendo development. SDSG members are engineers and educators, utilizing both communications and software development skills to help development teams large and small. If you are ready to enable developers to create the best possible experiences, we want to hear from you
DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES
SUMMARY OF REQUIREMENTS
We are an equal opportunity employer of individuals with disabilities and protected veterans....valuing diversity…celebrating strengths.