Job ID 10005
Substrate Games is looking for a skilled Software Engineer to join our growing team. To apply, please send your resume, salary expectations and a list of shipped projects (with responsibilities).
US-based applicants only please.
RESPONSIBILITIES
PREFERRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE
PLUSES
ABOUT US
Substrate Games, LLC is an Iowa startup founded in 2015 with a mission to create amazing interactive experiences inspired by the wonders of science. We don’t hire employees, we enable catalysts. Our team has deep knowledge in games-based learning and scientific visualization, and has shipped several PC products such as the award-winning Meta!Blast (plant cell biology) and PhotonInc (light physics).
Our core team operates out of Mainframe Studios, an art and design collective in downtown Des Moines, the fastest growing Midwest city. Consistently appearing on “Best Places to Live” lists, Des Moines is home to several nationally recognized events such as the Iowa State Fair, the Des Moines Farmer’s Market, and the 80/35 music festival. The downtown area has a big-city feel while retaining an affordable cost of living. Residents enjoy short commutes and a variety of outdoor recreational opportunities, including the beautiful Pappajohn Sculpture Park and Gray’s Lake. Located just over 30 miles north of Des Moines is Iowa State University, a leading research institution and home of a thriving startup scene.
We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package, including health, dental and vision insurance, and flexible working hours.
Substrate Games is an equal opportunity employer.