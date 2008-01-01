Job ID 10005

Substrate Games is looking for a skilled Software Engineer to join our growing team. To apply, please send your resume, salary expectations and a list of shipped projects (with responsibilities).

US-based applicants only please.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Design, test, debug and maintain professional quality code

Write Technical Specifications documents for projects and documentation for new features

Develop high quality data-driven systems

Create tools to assist content creators

Work productively and iteratively within a small team environment

Be proactive and take pride in your work

PREFERRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

3+ years of professional experience

At least 1 shipped project as a software engineer

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or similar discipline, or equivalent work experience

Working knowledge of Unity

Expert in the C# programming language with a strong familiarity with OO design principles

Experience developing multi-platform projects

Experience with git and SCM best practices

Familiarity with agile development

Excellent communication and time management skills

Highly self-motivated and eager to learn new systems and skills

PLUSES

Interest in game-based learning

Experience or interest in AR/VR

Some game or interaction design experience

Familiarity with Visual Studio

Experience with databases (MySQL, Ruby on Rails, MongoDB, etc.)

Prior experience with web frameworks such as Node.js

Knowledge or interest in biology, chemistry, and/or physics

ABOUT US

Substrate Games, LLC is an Iowa startup founded in 2015 with a mission to create amazing interactive experiences inspired by the wonders of science. We don’t hire employees, we enable catalysts. Our team has deep knowledge in games-based learning and scientific visualization, and has shipped several PC products such as the award-winning Meta!Blast (plant cell biology) and PhotonInc (light physics).

Our core team operates out of Mainframe Studios, an art and design collective in downtown Des Moines, the fastest growing Midwest city. Consistently appearing on “Best Places to Live” lists, Des Moines is home to several nationally recognized events such as the Iowa State Fair, the Des Moines Farmer’s Market, and the 80/35 music festival. The downtown area has a big-city feel while retaining an affordable cost of living. Residents enjoy short commutes and a variety of outdoor recreational opportunities, including the beautiful Pappajohn Sculpture Park and Gray’s Lake. Located just over 30 miles north of Des Moines is Iowa State University, a leading research institution and home of a thriving startup scene.

We offer a competitive compensation and benefits package, including health, dental and vision insurance, and flexible working hours.

Substrate Games is an equal opportunity employer.