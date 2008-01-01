webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Charles River Analytics
http://www.cra.com
Cambridge, Massachusetts
United States
Game Design
Full Time
Browser Based Games
1
Associate
Bachelor's Degree
Software Engineer

This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced and enthusiastic Software Engineer to work on cutting-edge intelligent systems applied to areas such as crowdsourcing problems, adaptive educational game development, and/or advanced adaptive visualization design problems. You will design and implement a variety of AI algorithms, user interfaces, and training technologies, working in small, project-oriented groups. You will read scientific papers, and work with our PIs to apply scientific research to real defense problems.

Working closely with our PIs, you will participate in a small team following the Agile development paradigm, Scrum, to address requirements across several advanced research and development efforts. You will participate in the design of intelligent simulation- and game-based training systems. In service of these responsibilities, you will need to keep informed of company software development practices, select the best technology solutions, and work with a team of engineers in implementing the envisioned designs.

Requirements:

  • U.S. Citizenship
  • BS Degree in Computer Science or Engineering and 2-5 years of software development experience, including designing, programming, and documenting complex software systems on Windows and Unix/Linux
  • Knowledge of software engineering practices (e.g., Agile (Scrum), reading/generating software specs, following software coding guidelines)
  • Expertise with Unity, C#, Java, object-oriented design, and graphics development
  • Expertise with web service and application development and/or C++ development will be considered a plus
  • Ability to think critically and creatively to develop innovative solutions to research questions
  • Ability to work both independently and effectively within a team environment (may be expected to interact with clients and other performers)
  • Experience using artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for analysis, behavior modeling, and/or crowdsourcing will be considered a plus
  • Experience with game design and development will be considered a plus
  • Experience with advanced and/or adaptive visualization design and development will be considered a plus
  • Code and writing samples may be requested

Benefits:

Charles River Analytics offers competitive compensation plus bonus with an attractive benefits package including: up to 90% employer-paid medical and 100% employer-paid dental, vision, life and disability insurance, profit sharing, paid maternity/paternity leave, tuition reimbursement, monthly gym allowance, free parking, generous paid time off, and a casual environment.  We are also accessible by public transportation.

