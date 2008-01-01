This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced and enthusiastic Software Engineer to work on cutting-edge intelligent systems applied to areas such as crowdsourcing problems, adaptive educational game development, and/or advanced adaptive visualization design problems. You will design and implement a variety of AI algorithms, user interfaces, and training technologies, working in small, project-oriented groups. You will read scientific papers, and work with our PIs to apply scientific research to real defense problems.
Working closely with our PIs, you will participate in a small team following the Agile development paradigm, Scrum, to address requirements across several advanced research and development efforts. You will participate in the design of intelligent simulation- and game-based training systems. In service of these responsibilities, you will need to keep informed of company software development practices, select the best technology solutions, and work with a team of engineers in implementing the envisioned designs.
Requirements:
Benefits:
Charles River Analytics offers competitive compensation plus bonus with an attractive benefits package including: up to 90% employer-paid medical and 100% employer-paid dental, vision, life and disability insurance, profit sharing, paid maternity/paternity leave, tuition reimbursement, monthly gym allowance, free parking, generous paid time off, and a casual environment. We are also accessible by public transportation.