Cryptic Studios is currently seeking a Software Engineer, Audio to create and maintain our audio pipeline and systems. You'll work closely with Sound Designers, Leads, and other Software Engineers in our studio to drive a great game audio experience for our players.

Located in Northern California in Los Gatos, we offer the fun, focused, and casual atmosphere of a small developer. We actively balance our work with the personal lives of our employees. At Cryptic, we look for people who have passion for what they do and work well in teams to create and operate fun and challenging online games.

Typical Tasks

* Improve the workflows for how we get voice overs and other audio into our existing games.

* Evaluate Third Party solutions for Audio for our next game, in concert with our Audio and Engine Teams.

* Improve stability of the Audio code on all of our Shipping Platforms (Windows, Xbox One, PS4).

* Add more advanced audio features to our new game.

What we need to see

* The ability to communicate clearly and concisely.

* Attention to details.

* A passion for working in the Audio space, and a care for customer experience.

* Very proficient in C/C++ programming and debugging, especially in multi-threaded code.

* Proficient in source code version control systems such as Subversion or Git.

* Experience with audio middleware, like FMOD or WWise.

* Deep knowledge of audio fundamentals (filtering, reverb, compression schemes, etc.).

* Experience with sound design, including digital signal processing (DSP) and data compression techniques.

* 4 year degree and 2 years of professional Audio or Tools Engineering experience, or the equivalent.

What we'd like to see

* Experience with music and adaptive music systems.

* Experience creating complex voice over playback systems.

Must be eligible to work in the United States.

Apply online at: www.crypticstudios.com