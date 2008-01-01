webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Wargaming.net
Location:
Chicago, Illinois
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Playstation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Software Engineer (Audio)

Wargaming Chicago-Baltimore is a growing studio with more than 150 employees. Our environment is a combination of casual creativity and functional productivity, powered by the studio’s own, proprietary game engine.

Working at Wargaming is a uniquely rewarding experience. One of the most satisfying aspects of life at Wargaming is seeing your work flourish in the expanding world of Wargaming titles and interacting with the millions of fans around the world who recognize your achievements.

We have an excellent opportunity for a Software Engineer (Audio), to join our growning team!

Your Focus:

  • Design, create and support new audio tools and systems.
  • Interact with third-party audio libraries.
  • Work within game code to integrate audio effects.
  • Maintain and refine existing, proprietary audio engine and tools.
  • Analyze and tune performance of audio on various hardware platforms.

Skills and Requirements:

  • Shipped at least two game titles with a concentration on low-level system design.
  • Prior experience with third-party audio libraries such as FMOD, Miles, or Wwise.
  • Deep knowledge of C++, STL, and modern C++ idioms.
  • Solid software engineering skills.
  • Ability to write robust, maintainable code.
  • B.S. degree in Computer Science, Math, Physics, or Engineering.
  • Very solid math background.
  • Excellent physical and digital communications skills.
  • Strong desire to create world-class games.
  • Working knowledge of common sound engineering/sound design practices and terminology.
