Software Engineer - AR/VR

You'll be working to create new authoring and delivery tools for virtual productions. Some of our partners include Facebook/Oculus, Google ATAP, LEGO, NASA, Pixar and DreamWorks, and you can expect to intersect with other projects over time.

Ideal candidates will have 3-8 years relevant production work experience, but if you think you're right for this position, contact us; we'll listen.

Responsibilities

Develop a pipeline for asset preparation, conversion and streaming for Unity

Author new tools for the visualization and troubleshooting of scene and simulation data

Manage optimization of assets for delivery for AR/VR, simulation and mobile devices

Coordinate cross-discipline efforts to advance the state-of-the-art

Take ownership of technical issues and work to resolve them

Identify and reduce inefficiencies in the pipeline and tools

Evaluate and recommend third-party software solutions

Help document common problems and resolutions in support of future production

Job Requirements

BS/BA in Computer Science or related engineering field

Minimum 3 years experience in a large-scale project for VR, games, VFX, TV or film

3+ years of experience engineering in C++/C#

Experience developing games or applications for Unity

Strong general programming skills

Good understanding of 3D graphics fundamentals

Experience developing plugins for extending Maya, Houdini, 3ds Max

Familiarity with Agile/Scrum development process

Self-motivated with strong communications skills and able to work both in a team and independently

Proof of eligibility to work in the United States

Location

You will be working at the DigitalFish offices in San Mateo or off-site with our partners.