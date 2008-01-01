Location:
Mountain View, California
United States
Programming/Engineering
Android, PC / Windows
2
Mid-Senior Level
Bachelor's Degree
Software Engineer - AR/VR
You'll be working to create new authoring and delivery tools for virtual productions. Some of our partners include Facebook/Oculus, Google ATAP, LEGO, NASA, Pixar and DreamWorks, and you can expect to intersect with other projects over time.
Ideal candidates will have 3-8 years relevant production work experience, but if you think you're right for this position, contact us; we'll listen.
Responsibilities
- Develop a pipeline for asset preparation, conversion and streaming for Unity
- Author new tools for the visualization and troubleshooting of scene and simulation data
- Manage optimization of assets for delivery for AR/VR, simulation and mobile devices
- Coordinate cross-discipline efforts to advance the state-of-the-art
- Take ownership of technical issues and work to resolve them
- Identify and reduce inefficiencies in the pipeline and tools
- Evaluate and recommend third-party software solutions
- Help document common problems and resolutions in support of future production
Job Requirements
- BS/BA in Computer Science or related engineering field
- Minimum 3 years experience in a large-scale project for VR, games, VFX, TV or film
- 3+ years of experience engineering in C++/C#
- Experience developing games or applications for Unity
- Strong general programming skills
- Good understanding of 3D graphics fundamentals
- Experience developing plugins for extending Maya, Houdini, 3ds Max
- Familiarity with Agile/Scrum development process
- Self-motivated with strong communications skills and able to work both in a team and independently
- Proof of eligibility to work in the United States
Location
You will be working at the DigitalFish offices in San Mateo or off-site with our partners.
