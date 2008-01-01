Software Engineer (all levels)

We are currently looking for full-time Software Engineers to fill positions at the company in different areas of expertise (for example: graphics, infrastructure, game and console programming). We are starting something new and we need support. We are seeking sharp, motivated people to join our team and work on Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) games.



Located in Northern California in Los Gatos, we offer the fun, focused, and casual atmosphere of a small developer. We actively balance our work with the personal lives of our employees. At Cryptic, we look for people who have passion for what they do and work well in teams to create and operate fun and challenging online games. Cryptic promotes an environment of creativity, independence, and ownership in ones work. At Cryptic you can see the work you create come to life!



Every day you could be:

Collaborating with other talented programmers, artists, and design teams.

Developing the engine that drives our games, including AI, graphics, physics, animation, and audio.

Putting the “massive” in MMO by working on databases, networking, transactions, chat, and other systems that scale to handle tens of thousands of users.

Fashioning user interfaces, tuning controls, and designing unique game play systems that give each game its own feel.

Creating the development tools to handle the ever-changing demands of producing online games.

MMO development is challenging and rewarding because of the range of skills required to deliver a quality experience to the players. While game play is certainly a big piece of what we do, a talented programmer need not have game industry experience to find a home at Cryptic.

What we need to see:

The ability to communicate clearly and concisely

Extremely proficient in C programming and debugging

A passion for delivering great work



What we’d like to see:

In-depth knowledge of and experience with games

4 year degree required or equivalent experience in similar field

Multiple positions available!

Must be eligible to work in the United States

