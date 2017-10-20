Software Developer

voidALPHA is on a perpetual quest to create innovative software products focusing on emerging technologies, solving our customers’ serious game challenges, or simply to entertain. Our technologists provide a broad range of expertise including computer simulation, virtual reality, gaming, crowd-sourcing, visualization, art, animation and new technology exploration/creation. We focus that expertise, creativity and experience to fully realize our customers’ product vision.

Flexible Spending Accounts for health and child care

medical, dental and optical insurance for you and your family

A desire to work in a positive collaborative team environment

Comfort in solving problems outside of primary area of expertise

Demonstrated ability to architect and implement features rapidly and reliably

Experience contributing to game systems in Unity

Two years programming experience in C++

BS or MS Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or equivalent game development trade school

voidALPHA is seeking mid to senior level Software Developers to join our team. You will be working closely with fellow developers using state of the art game technologies for both serious and entertainment purposes.

