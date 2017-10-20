webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
voidALPHA, Inc.
Website:
http://www.voidalpha.com
Location:
Emeryville, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Android, Enhanced / Virtual Reality, PC / Windows
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
2
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Software Developer

voidALPHA is seeking mid to senior level Software Developers to join our team. You will be working closely with fellow developers using state of the art game technologies for both serious and entertainment purposes. 

Requirements:

  • BS or MS Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or equivalent game development trade school
  • Two years programming experience in C++
  • Experience contributing to game systems in Unity
  • Demonstrated ability to architect and implement features rapidly and reliably
  • Comfort in solving problems outside of primary area of expertise
  • A desire to work in a positive collaborative team environment

Benefits & Perks:

 

  • medical, dental and optical insurance for you and your family
  • 401k program 
  • Flexible Spending Accounts for health and child care

About voidALPHA:

voidALPHA is on a perpetual quest to create innovative software products focusing on emerging technologies, solving our customers’ serious game challenges, or simply to entertain.  Our technologists provide a broad range of expertise including computer simulation, virtual reality, gaming, crowd-sourcing, visualization, art, animation and new technology exploration/creation.  We focus that expertise, creativity and experience to fully realize our customers’ product vision.

 

