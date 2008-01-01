SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER

Are you an outgoing communications professional and experienced social media manager or community manager with an expertise in social media looking to leave your mark on some of the most popular video game franchises on the planet?

As a Social Media Manager, you are at the forefront of social media conversations involving 2K’s biggest brands. You will have the opportunity to craft and execute strategic communications plans for upcoming 2K titles, and will be responsible for tracking and reporting analytics including consumer sentiment, reach, and engagement across brand social media channels. As a member of a fast-paced communications team, you will have opportunities to advance your career as a thought leader, while having a meaningful impact on the games 2K publishes each year. You’ll have a bachelor’s degree in communications, English or a related field, and have at least three years of social media management or community management experience with a major video game or consumer products brand. Lastly, as someone who is self-motivated and joining a team of avid gamers, you’ll have a voracious appetite for reading about, talking about, and playing video games of all kinds.

Sound interesting? Read on to find out who we are as a company, what we need from a Social Media Manager, and who we think will be a great fit for our team.

Who We Are:

2K publishes some of the most popular video game franchises on the planet including Mafia, Borderlands, BioShock, NBA 2K, WWE 2K, Evolve, XCOM, and Sid Meier’s Civilization. The Communications Team is comprised of experienced public relations and social communications professionals, social media and community managers, writers, and artists working together to create memorable promotional campaigns for 2K’s latest games, and to provide support to the large communities of players that enjoy them.

What We Need:

2K is looking for an experienced social media manager – someone that has worked on high-profile social media campaigns for consumer products, and has the knowhow to make an impact on 2K’s biggest franchises through effective and engaging social media campaigns. As an individual contributor within a multidisciplinary team, you will work with the 2K content team to create and execute social media strategies for upcoming 2K titles on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, and other social platforms, as well as manage their growing player communities. Through compelling content designed specifically for social media channels, you’ll develop and maintain relationships with community influencers, grow social media followings, and engage with video game consumers on these social platforms.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

Create and execute strategic social media campaigns for upcoming 2K titles

Manage the 2K content team of writers, artists, and video producers to conceive and develop effective and engaging content across multiple social media channels on a daily basis, in a variety of formats including written, visual, video, and more

Be a team expert on the use and best practices for major social platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, and more

Cultivate and maintain relationships within our player communities by engaging with fans both online and in-person

Collaborate with 2K’s communications managers and brand managers to execute cohesive social media promotional campaigns that integrate public relations and product marketing activity

Partner with 2K’s digital marketing strategist to maximize social media reach and influence

Track and report consumer sentiment across company social media channels and use data to inform recommendations

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

If you’re an outgoing, self-motivated, and experienced communications professional, you might be the right fit for 2K’s multidisciplinary team of social media managers, community managers, and PR pros. You’ll have interest in and experience being a key contributor to strategic product marketing campaigns, and will thrive on working autonomously on your portion of the broader communications plan. You’ll have expertise with multiple social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You’ll be experienced in using analytics to measure and track community sentiment, reach, and engagement over time. You’ll manage the 2K content team to create compelling and engaging content for our social channels. Ideally you will write well, present well, and have demonstrable client-service experience.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, English, or a related field

Minimum of three years of social media management or community manager experience, preferably for a major consumer products brand or video game company

Have created and executed a community-focused social media campaign

Excellent verbal and written communication skills with a portfolio of published professional work; ideally in a variety of mediums including long-form and social media

Experience building communities on, and practical knowledge of, all major social media platforms, particularly Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and Twitch

Proven ability to work both in a team setting, as well as independently drive campaign efforts as needed

Experience using analytics to measure and track community sentiment, reach, and engagement over time

Solid understanding of video games and the video game landscape; preferably with a knowledge of 2K’s franchises

If becoming a thought leader within a top publisher and making your mark on some of the best video games in the industry interests you, please apply!

**Please tell us about how video games are part of your life when you submit your cover letter. Cover letters count as part of the application requirements for this role.**

To Apply - https://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=GAMES2K&cws=1&rid=1581